Greig Hutcheon has doubts over what’s next for golf’s Tartan Tour due to coronavirus

When the first buds of spring start appearing Greig Hutcheon is normally dusting down his clubs for another crack at the Tartan Tour.

But this season the former European Tour pro is in lockdown with his family at their Torphins home after being furloughed from his seasonal winter job as a workshop technician.

Greig, while as frustrated as everyone else, is taking the positives by enjoying the extra time with his two boys – Murray, 9, and Angus, 7.

“We’re all missing the chance to play golf,” said Greig, a double winner of both the Scottish PGA and Northern Open.

“But health is the priority and there will be plenty of opportunities later.

“The time at home has given me the chance to keep fit with our daily exercise by cycling with the boys and my wife Gillian.

“We’re lucky to live rural, so we’ve done a fair few miles together.”

The first Scottish PGA event was due to be played at Dundonald Gailes on April 6, but the season’s scheduled events, like all the other golf tours, has been thrown into turmoil.

“We’re going into the unknown now,” added Greig. “The world is going to be a different place.

“Work, shopping, golf, travel, who knows the future?

“We don’t know how the sponsorship of tournaments is going to be affected.”

Greig, a seven-time winner of the Tartan Tour Order of Merit, finished in the top 10 again last year and admits he will take a relaxed approach when he eventually picks up a club in earnest again.

The last time was on the North-east Alliance where he still secured third spot on that Order of Merit despite joining the circuit late in the season.

A three-time winner on the Challenge Tour between 1999 and 2003, Greig said: “I enjoy playing golf and get a lot of fun out it.

“I’m still extremely competitive. I’m 47 and I’ll be eligible for the Seniors Tours in three years.

“I’m still playing to a standard that I would think would see me make the cut in one in every four European Tour events.”