Aberdeen Grammar return to action after four-week break

Aberdeen Grammar will be back in action tomorrow after a four-week break from the Premiership.

and they will be facing one of the most testing periods in the history of the 127-year-old club with a place in the play-offs the potential prize of at the end of it.

Ali O’Connor, the Rubislaw side’s head coach, is under no illusions about the enormity of the task.

He said: “To qualify for the four team play-offs we have to play, and probably beat, the top three teams in the league, starting with Currie on Saturday in Aberdeen.

“They are currently in second place, followed by third-placed Hawick in the Borders, and then a home game with leaders Marr.

“But it’s possible as we set out our stall at the turn of the year, saying if we win all our games in the run-in we would make it.

“We started well and have already beaten Musselburgh and GHA in January.

“It’s a great challenge, but a wonderful opportunity.’’

Home advantage could work in favour of the Rubislaw outfit who will be fielding a strong side, but missing the services of lock Robin Cessford.

They will also have to put behind them the memory of a 57-3 defeat when the two sides met at Malleny Park in November, albeit with a weakened side.

Gordonians face a different challenge in Glasgow where they meet fellow National League 2 strugglers Glasgow Accies in a game which Countesswells head coach Ryan Morrice described as a “must win’’.

“Defeat is unthinkable, whereas a win could see us launch our escape from relegation,” he said.

“It’s not been an easy season in our first time in the division, but if our mindset is right we can beat them, making it our first double of the campaign.

“We need, however, to hit the ground running, and not find ourselves chasing the game.”

The Aberdeen side will have the experienced Tom Williams and Corey Buchan back in the pack, and have no injuries for the trip to New Anniesland.

Caley Division 1 leaders Orkney are at home to Aberdeen Wanderers.

Third-placed Ellon are away to Hillfoots, while Garioch bid to win their first game of the season but they will be tested by second-placed Dunfermline.

Caley 2 North shock troops Banff host Mackie FPs while Aberdeenshire, still in the promotion race, travel across the city to play rivals 2nd Grammar.