Findon grapple star Leo hopes to muscle in on US scene

Rising north-east wrestling star Leo King is determined to make a ring career in the United States.

The 19-year-old from Findon has already made waves across the Atlantic when starring in a pay-per-view show that gained more than 25,000 viewers.

In April this year the teen travelled to the States for a two-week intense training camp with wrestling legends Evan Bourne (Matt Sydal) and Chris Silvio.

Now King is considering relocating to Florida permanently to chase his ring dream and follow in the footsteps of fellow Scot Drew McIntyre, who is one of WWE’s top stars.

King is confident his more technical style can be a major hit in the States.

He said: “My ultimate career ambition is to be with WWE.

“The short-term goal is to get into the US independent scene and then push into a major company within the next year and a half.

“I worked with Evan Bourne and Chris Silvio for two weeks just learning about styles and also had a few matches over in the States in front of crowds.

“I also wrestled on a pay per view on ACW/WWN which is the company which runs Evolve wrestling in America. They had more than 25,000 people watching the pay per view.

“My match was one of the most viewed and the comments were all positive.”

Evan Bourne won the WWE tag-team championship with Kofi Kingston and is a former Impact Wrestling Grand Champion and multiple title winner with that promotion.

Silvio has wrestled for numerous companies worldwide.

King said: “Working with Evan Bourne and Chris Silvio was a huge career opportunity for me.

“Evan has worked with WWE and has won championships with them.

“He knows how big meets work and he showed me that.

“Chris is one of the smartest guys I have ever been in the ring with.

“He knows every aspect of every wrestling style whether it be Japanese, American, British – he knows everything.”

King is set to return to the United States early next year to wrestle for a number of companies including some that are subsidiaries of WWE.

He said: “During my time in America a lot of people asked if I could do their shows due to my technical style as they have not seen anything like it.

“Over in America they are more interested in character-driven work.

“If you look at guys like John Cena and Braun Strowman they are two big wrestlers but when it comes down to style they basically do similar moves.

“My style is more technical and like the 1970s style from back in the World of Sport days.

“So it is very difficult for opponents to prepare for my style which is why I always put on a killer match.

“In America there are a lot of wrestlers who look at Scottish wrestling and prejudge it before they actually see the style we do.

“Drew McIntyre is as big guy and has a very specific style. Once everyone saw McIntyre they realised he is really good and they need him. It is the same for me.

“I went to America with people thinking all I knew was punches and kicks. However, due to my style they all asked me back over “

King’s career has been helped by mentor Len Ironside, the Aberdonian former lightweight Commonwealth and European champion.

Ironside began training King three years ago and travelled with him to the States earlier this year.

He said: “Len’s style is what I do now and it has always been one of my favourites.

“I have always liked technical wrestlers like Len and he has been a massive help for me.”