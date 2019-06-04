Aberdeen media firm jetting out to Women’s World Cup

An Aberdeen media company were today flying out to the Women’s World Cup after landing a deal to film at the tournament.

AVC Immedia will continue their near-30-year relationship with governing body Fifa at the event in France.

The Grandholm-based firm will send six members of staff to seven of the nine host cities and nine matches to produce video content for Fifa’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

General manager of AVC Immedia, Keith Robertson, said: “It’s fantastic and a great contract for us to get.

“It’s a lot larger than we normally do.

“In the past we’ve sent two or three people over (to tournaments).

“Looking back, we’ve done so many tournaments for Fifa and it continues that relationship.”

Of their role, he added: “It’s different to last time (the men’s tournament in Russia last year), where we were focused on fans.

“This time we’ve got two crews following sponsors.

“We’ll be looking at the main Fifa affiliates, filming and producing content around their activities.

“Your major sponsors are Adidas, Coca-Cola, Wanda, Hyundai, Kia, Qatar and Visa. You’ll then have individual sponsors in France.

“They all have their own ‘activation zones’ with activities featuring former players. There’ll be mascot stories.

“At these big games there are the fanzones.

“It’ll be a case of us going in and showing people what’s happening in each city, and every one will be different.”

Scotland’s women will be at the pinnacle of the women’s game for the first time and, although the company’s lenses will mainly be trained on favourites France and the United States, Robertson hopes Shelley Kerr’s Dark Blues progress to the point where their paths cross.

Robertson, pictured, said: “We all wanted to go to the England game on Sunday, but we’re not going to Nice until the day after.

“They play Argentina in Paris in a coupe of weeks and hopefully we’ll get to that.

“The main focus is France and USA, the two big, big names where the stadium will be packed.

“I’d absolutely love it (if Scotland were to reach the knock-outs and play one of them). I’ve been doing this 20 years and it’s the first tournament I’ve done we’ve actually been at.”

Robertson’s company first covered the Women’s World Cup for Fifa in 1999 and he expects the tournament this year to be massive, having seen it grow as the women’s game has progressed.

He said: “We’ve done them since America in 1999. We’ve been in China, Germany but this is certainly the largest one we’ve done.

“The first time we did it one person went.”

AVC Immedia’s staff will hope France matches the experiences of Russia.

During the tournament, Fifa’s digital platforms recorded more than 7.5 billion engagements.

Robertson said: “The first job the guys did was to hang around with Marcel Desailly for a day. Look at the honours he won.

“It was a fantastic event.

“Personally I was involved with VAR (video assistant referee).

“Being involved live where it was happening was a good experience.

“I was in a bunker in Moscow for the whole tournament, every night there was a game on we sat with the referees.

“When there was a VAR decision we made sure it was communicated correctly to the fans in the stadium.”