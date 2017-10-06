Aberdeen Grammar upbeat for second successive victory after gallant display against GHA

Aberdeen Grammar’s prospects of making it two victories in a row tomorrow look good after the Rubislaw side’s fighting comeback against GHA.

Their efforts led to a narrow home win, and an opportunity to move up into the safety of mid-table in National League 1.

Head coach Ali O’Connor certainly thinks so and said: “It wasn’t so much the quality of performance but the application of the team who just refused to give up.

“If we can carry that spirit into our game with Stewart’s Melville in Edinburgh we’ll be fine.

“They have only won one game, but are usually slow starters. So we’re expecting a big challenge and no doubt they have targeted this game as ‘must win’. For us it’s a great chance to move away from the danger area.’’

Winger Grant Walker is not available, his place going to Callum Ruxton, pictured.

Colin Neilson comes into the second row, and scrum-half Andrew Ovenstone is replaced by Jake Gray. Aaron Robertson is injured, giving Ewan Stewart a chance to shine in the second row.

At Woodside, a shell-shocked Aberdeenshire will attempt to put aside the worst defeat in the 142-year history of the club when they conceded 21 tries in a crushing 133-0 defeat at Hamilton.

Head coach Craig Parslow has the task of lifting his charges for the visit of second-bottom side Howe of Fife.

One of the solutions for Parslow is to give himself a place in the front row of the scrum to bolster the pack.

He said: “It’s an extreme measure, but it would be good to have an old head in there.

“Having said that, there’s still a good spirit, not to say talent, and I am hoping to have Jason Burton back on duty.

“Given Howe’s position in National League 2 it would be good to get a win against them. We’ll certainly be giving it our best shot.’’

Gordonians, the new boys in National League 3, will be attempting to bounce back from a run of two defeats at Countesswells where Hillhead Jordanhill are the visitors.

Head coach Ryan Morrice said: “We have a number of players coming back after injury and work commitments, including centre Graeme Crawford who has been a big miss. I’d back us to win this one.’’

In Caley Division 1, Banff have another home game in which to kick-start their season when they face Dunfermline at Duff House.

Caley 2 North leaders Ellon go to Invergordon to meet Ross Sutherland, bidding to retain their unbeaten record, while Garioch entertain Aberdeen University Medics at Kellands Park.

The big clash in Caley 3 North is in Aberdeen where league leaders Kinloss Eagles are hosted by second-placed North Scotland Police.