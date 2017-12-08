Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar target a festive feast with Borders stuffing

Aberdeen Grammar are targeting a Border double before they go into the festive break.

Tomorrow they travel to Gala for a game with the badly faltering Netherdale side, followed by a home match in National League 1 against promotion-chasing Selkirk.

Head coach Ali O’Connor was confident about his side’s prospects of achieving two wins after their remarkable run of form, which has rocketed them into fourth place on the back of six wins from their last seven starts.

He said: “We are in a good place, and I believe there’s more to come from a side who demonstrate no fear, ooze confidence and have proved to be very resilient when they need to be.

“We also have a number of key players coming back, including No 8 Greig Ryan and lock Robin Cessford,”

However, O’Connor was quick to point out that going to Border country was never easy.

“Gala may have lost their last five games, but it just takes one game to turn the tide, and on their own ground they will be looking to bounce back,” he said.

At Countesswells, Gordonians will be bidding to move into mid-table safety in National League 3 at the expense of struggling Perthshire and, according to head coach Ryan Morrice, they are keen to end the year on a high.

He said: “We were most frustrated not to get our game against Dalziel last week after targeting all three games in the run up to Christmas, including the one against Orkney next week.

“Three wins would have seen us achieve our aim of consolidating our position in the league, but there’s no panic, and I’ll settle for two wins.”

Morrice has Graeme Crawford back in the centre after returning from injury.

In Caley Division 1, Aberdeen Wanderers entertain promotion-chasing Strathmore.

Wanderers will be boosted after giving new league leaders Caithness a run for their money last week up in Thurso.

Coach Fraser Burr said: “We played well enough last week to convince me that the best has yet to come. The league is obviously important, but we are also in the last four of the Caley Regional Shield, so there’s a lot to be played for.’’

Banff have home advantage against Grangemouth Stags in the same division, giving the Duff House side an opportunity to break their duck in the top Caley league.

Ellon will attempt to shrug off the shock of losing to Moray last week – their first reverse of the season – by taking on Highland 2nds at the Meadows.