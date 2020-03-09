Aberdeen Grammar see hope for future in first half of season-ending Premiership loss against Marr

A 52-17 defeat at the hands of league leaders Marr ended Grammar’s Premiership programme at Rubislaw.

Despite only leading by two points at the break, the visitors were runaway winners in the second half.

Grammar chairman Gordon Thomson found positives in the gritty first-half performance.

He said: “We were well in contention at only 19-17 down at half-time, but were badly hampered by an injury to prop Ross Anderson, while the second-half sin binning of lock Robin Cessford was worse.

“We lost three tries in the 10 minutes he was off the field. But Marr are a good team and will almost certainly go on to not only top the league, but emerge as winners in the play-offs against Currie, Hawick and Selkirk.

“The limited playing resources available at our club were best underlined by the fact that head coach Ali O’Connor was listed as a replacement.

“Now we have finished the season we will have a close look at where we go next.

“Finishing fifth in the top club league was not a bad achievement, given our player pool.”

The performances of youngsters including winger Craig Shepherd, full-back Fraser Sneddon and lock Scott Renfrew were encouraging for the area’s top club.

The Grammar tries came from Shepherd and Jonny Spence and both were converted by centre Top Aplin who also kicked a penalty.

Gordonians are still in drop danger after a narrow 5-0 defeat at Falkirk where they had numerous chances to win against another of the National League 2 strugglers.

“It was a most frustrating afternoon.” said head coach Ryan Morrice.

“We fluffed a number of try-scoring opportunities and then lost to a score halfway through the second half.

“But we still have three games to play, two of which are at home.

“We are not relegated yet.”

Ellon kept themselves in the race to be second to Orkney in Caley Division 1 after thumping Alloa 62-11 away from home.

Aberdeenshire enjoyed a last-minute 29-26 win at home to Ross Sutherland in Caley 2 North.

Aberdeen University Medics were crowned champions of Caley 4 North after 2nd Ellon lost 79-7 at Inverness Craig Dunain.