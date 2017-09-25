Aberdeen Grammar put to the sword by rampant Accies team

Aberdeen Grammar’s prospects of making a major impact in National League 1 look slim after being routed by league leaders Edinburgh Accies at Raeburn Place.

Head coach Ali O’Connor admitted it had been a hard day after his side had conceded eight tries in the 49-5 rout.

O’Connor said: “It was a disappointing day, considering we played so well last week, scoring seven tries against Kelso, but this was a very good Accies side who took full advantage of our defensive frailties.”

Grammar were still in the game at half-time trailing 17-5 only to surrender five tries in the second period.

Veteran winger Grant Walker was the lone try scorer for the outclassed Rubislaw side who must regroup before their next game at home to GHA on Saturday.

Aberdeenshire fared no better at Woodside where they were totally outclassed by Biggar who racked up 11 tries, and six conversions to win 67-0, posing major questions about the collaboration between Grammar and Shire.

Shire president Alisdair Farquharson insisted the exercise would take time to bed in, urging patience in both camps.

“We all want this collaboration to work, but we must apply ourselves, preparing for some pain before the gain.

“We need to find some consistency in our selection process.”

Ironically one of the tormentors of the Woodside men was former Shire stand-off Carne Green who orchestrated the Border side’s back division, while slotting six conversions.

In a shocking day for Aberdeen sides in the national leagues, Gordonians lost their unbeaten record in National League 3, crashing 48-39 at Countesswells to an uncompromising Murrayfield Wanderers.

“It was our wake-up call, proving you can’t have slack moments in games, but we’ll learn,” said Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice who will have his work cut out preparing his side for a trip to Inverness where they meet title hopefuls Highland on Saturday.

In Caley Division 1, Aberdeen Wanderers eased out of the relegation area with a handsome 52-7 win at home to fellow strugglers Banff.

In Caley 2 North, Ellon continued their winning run, beating Aberdeen University Medics 39-19 at the Meadows, setting the stage for a crack at deadly rivals Garioch who were too good for Mackie FPs, running out worthy 39-7 winners at Kellands Park.

The two Aberdeenshire sides lock horns at the Meadows on Saturday.