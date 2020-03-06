Aberdeen Grammar look to end Premiership campaign with flourish against Marr

Aberdeen Grammar have the opportunity to bring down the curtain with a flourish tomorrow when they meet Premiership leaders Marr.

The Granite City outfit can set aside the disappointment of just missing out on a play-off place in the top amateur division.

Head coach Ali O’Connor admitted it would be a big ask to topple the runway Ayrshire unit who have already beaten the Rubislaw side twice, once in the league and in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

He said: “Even with home advantage, they will be hard to beat – but we’ll be giving it our best shot, especially after narrowly missing out on a top-four place.

“It would be good to end our campaign in style.”

Gordonians travel to Falkirk in a bid to continue the good form of last week when the Countesswells side saw off Hamilton Bulls 29-8 in Aberdeen.

The win enabled them to move three points ahead of Falkirk, making the game another “must win” in the fight to beat the drop from National League 2.

Head coach Ryan Morrice said: “We now have the chance to go to Falkirk on the back of an encouraging, positive, performance, particularly as we will have a near full-strength team. If we can close it out as we did last week, we’ll go seven, even eight points ahead of them, but they have four games in hand.’’

Garioch will look to do what no other side have yet done in Caley Division 1 – beat Orkney, the 13-point league leaders.

Ellon travel to Clackmannanshire where they meet bottom side Alloa with the incentive of going on to claim second place.