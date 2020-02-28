Aberdeen Grammar look ahead to two of the most significant weekends in club’s history

Aberdeen Grammar face two of the most significant weekends in the history of the Rubislaw club, starting tomorrow when they take on Hawick.

That is followed by an equally tough test at home to Marr next weekend.

Wins against the two title contenders in the Premiership would almost certainly see the Aberdeen side go into the end of the season play-offs, unless Selkirk, who are currently in fourth place, can pull off two victories of their own.

Head coach Ali O’Connor was excited by the prospect of a game at Mansfield Park – one of the grounds feared by most teams in the division.

He said: “Our recent record at the cradle of Scottish rugby is quite good, although Hawick are on a roll, having started it at Rubislaw on November 9, since when they haven’t lost a game.

“We were a shambles that day, and for no other reason, we would like to win at their place.

“But the real incentive is to finish in the top four and thereby make the play-offs. It will be tough, that’s for sure.”

Grammar, just like every team in the modern era, have difficulty in getting players to be available for away games.

Tomorrow is no different, begging the question of just how committed players are to the cause, particularly when an opportunity comes along for a place in the top four of the Scottish amateur club game.

An understrength team travelling to face the in-form Greens is not likely to get any change from a team who want and know how to win.

At Countesswells, Gordonians face the prospect of relegation from National League 2 should they fail to beat Hamilton Bulls, having won only one game in 2020.

But head coach Ryan Morrice was not throwing in the towel, and said: “Granted it’s a desperate situation, making it a must-win game.

“But we have a near full strength team, and if we can stay focused, and play in their faces, we can do it.

“We will also be looking for Whitecraigs to do us a favour in their game with Falkirk.”

Corey Buchan, a key member of Morrice’s squad may not be available, in an otherwise strong Gordonians side.

In the Caley leagues, there are a number of vital games, not least in Caley Division 1 where Ellon and Aberdeen Wanderers will battle it out at the Meadows for third place.

Meanwhile, Garioch will be bidding to follow up there first win last week at home to Hillfoots, but will be fully tested at Grangemouth.

In Caley 2 North, Aberdeenshire can clinch a second successive promotion should they see off challengers Mackie FP’s, albeit at Stonehaven.

Ellon 2nds will be crowned champions of Caley 4 North at King’s College where they meet Aberdeen University Medics, but will have to wait should the students get the better of the Meadows side.

“It’s a big occasion for us. We have been playing well, and a win would keep our title hopes alive,” said Medics president Jeremie Juan.