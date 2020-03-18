Cruel blow for Aberdeen Grammar netball as Scottish Cup final cancelled

Aberdeen Grammar School’s netball team were left disappointed after their biggest game of the season was postponed.

The S3 team were due to face James Gillespie High School from Edinburgh in the final of the Scottish Cup at the Oriam in the capital today.

But, following the lead of most sports across the country, Netball Scotland have suspended all netball activity with immediate effect with a new date for the final yet to be announced.

The Grammar team had racked up the miles on their way to the final, including a 400-mile round trip to beat Largs school St Columba’s 28-24 in last week’s semi-finals.

Earlier in the competition, they had defeated Grantown Grammar School 28-26 away from home in the third round before a 38-17 victory against Glasgow Gaelic High School in the quarters.

Coach Hannah Taylor was really proud of her team’s run to the final of the national competition.

She said: “It is disappointing the final has been postponed.

“I know James Gillespie High School are a very sporty school so we were expecting a tough game.

“This was the first time the school had entered the Netball Scottish Cup and they did unbelievably well to go so far in the competition.

“We are really proud of them for getting to the final.

“They have been training so hard as a team.

“They have been playing netball since primary school and they have really developed as a team.

“The semi-final was a long day of travelling but it was well worth it.

“All of our games in the competition have been very tough and very close but the girls have been fantastic.”

Netball Scotland suspended all netball activity including national and district competitions on Monday.

A spokesperson said they will continue to monitor the situation closely.