Grammar find it tough while Hawks fly high on home pitch

Aberdeen Grammar took one step forward in their opening game in the Premiership – a four-try win at home to Edinburgh Accies.

But they have also taken two steps back – according to head coach Ali O’Connor.

In Glasgow, they were well beaten 35-19 by the Hawks.

Grammar suffered the loss of three key players in the first half, including No 8 Greig Ryan and lock Robin Cessford.

Not that O’Connor was looking to make excuses.

He said: “Early changes always disrupt, but we need players coming in behind them to do a better job.

“We’ve got to be able to adapt and carry on playing our game.

“For the second half it just wasn’t there – but credit to Hawks, they took their chances.

“Our penalty and error count were through the roof.

“We’ll need to regroup for the trip to Selkirk.’’

The saving grace for the Rubislaw outfit was the continuing form of winger Nathan Brown, who added a hat-trick of tries to his tally of three scored in his two previous outings this season.

“He is turning out to be a real find,’’ said O’Connor of the 19-year-old, a student at Aberdeen University.

Gordonians are finding the going tough in the new environment of National League 2, slumping to a 32-19 defeat at Preston Lodge – to the frustration of head coach Ryan Morrice who said: “Once again we failed to manage the game, especially in the five minutes either side of half-time during which we lost three tries, and control of the game.

“At this level in the game, we just can’t afford to do that.

“We’ll need to start learning, and quick.’’

The Gordonians’ tries were attributed to Jamie Christine, Simon Orr and captain Danny Usugo, while full-back Graeme Crawford added two conversions.

In Caley Division 1, Aberdeen Wanderers won a bruising derby game at home to Garioch, running out narrow 29-27 winners.

In Caley 2 North, Aberdeenshire got their season off to the perfect start, easing past Banff 50-7 at Duff House.