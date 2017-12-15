Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar boys are raring to go says positive O’Connor

Aberdeen Grammar will be bidding to end the year on a high tomorrow.

They take on promotion-seeking Selkirk on National League 1 business at Rubislaw.

Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor relishes a crack at the second-placed Border side, and said: “We have nothing to fear after a run which has taken us into fourth position in the top national division, especially as it is at home.

“We have had a great week in training indoor at the Aberdeen Sports Village, one of the top facilities in the country.

“The guys are raring to go. I just hope we get a game in order to give us the chance to set ourselves up for 2018. We are likely to have a full squad available.”

Among those who will be back in action is high scoring No 8, Greig Ryan, though it is the cultured home back division who are likely to test the Soutars, including rising star stand-off Bryn Perrott, who has become a regular points scorer for the Rubislaw outfit.

Gordonians will take to the air for their game in Kirkwall where they meet Orkney.

Club president Jim Sugden said: “This is a game we have targeted as a ‘must win’ in our bid to consolidate our position in National League 3.

“It is also a big game for the islanders who are battling to get out of the relegation area.

“Our decision to fly up is a clear indication of how seriously we are taking the game. We will arrive fresh and well prepared. It’s a key fixture for us.”

Aberdeen Wanderers can further their case for a mid-table place in Caley Division 1, at the expense of visitors Harris Academy FPs.

Coach Fraser Burr was confident of a win at Groats Road and said: “Winning our last game in 2017 would give us a platform for the rest of the season. We have trained well, and I’m sure we’ll get maximum points.”

Garioch, third in Caley 2 North, can close the gap on the top two, Ellon and Moray, who are not in action.

Dave Duguid, the club’s head coach, was, however, wary of the challenge Highland 2nds would bring to Kellands Park.

“They are an enterprising outfit who have quality players pushing to get into their National League 3 side,” he said.

Mackie FPs host a game with Shetland, and Aberdeen University Medics are at home to Aberdeen Grammar 2nds.

The season goes into a winter break after tomorrow’s schedule, resuming on Saturday, January 6 – though supporters will be able to get their fix over the festivities with the annual Boxing Day Aberdeen Exiles game with an Aberdeen Select, at 11am at Rubislaw.