Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar battle on after wipeout

Aberdeen Grammar will be bidding to get back on track at Rubislaw tomorrow.

Their badly under-strength side were wiped out 57-3 at Currie last week, conceding nine tries in the process in Edinburgh.

In fairness to the Aberdeen side, the Chieftains were on fire right from the off, never giving the visitors time to settle. Given the number of newcomers in the Grammar ranks, it made for a very uncomfortable afternoon.

But head coach Ali O’Connor was upbeat about the Malleny Park mauling and said: “Our youngsters had a tough time, but they will learn from the experience, and be all the better for it.

“Saturday’s game against Hawick is an entirely different matter, and with most of our regulars back, apart from Greig Ryan, I would expect us to get back to winning ways, especially with home advantage.”

The Borderers, once the most feared team in the Scottish club game, are nothing like the team who dominated the game in the last century, as witnessed by their recent run of form in the Premiership, having only won two of their six games.

It would, however, be a foolish pundit who dares write off the Greens, although Grammar’s form against the Mansfield Park side is good, particularly at Rubislaw.

Gordonians travel to Edinburgh boosted by a second win of their National League 2 campaign last weekend.

The Countesswells side just scraped over the line at home to Falkirk, who narrowly missed a late penalty to win a match the visitors were unlucky to lose by the narrow margin of 20-19.

Head coach Ryan Morrice was adamant his side were due a slice of luck. He said: “We’ve not enjoyed the rub of the green so far this season.

“So we’ll take what luck comes our way.

“We now make the trip to Inverleith for the match with Stewarts Melville with our confidence higher than before last week.

“Having key players like Tom Williams and Corey Buchan available is a huge plus.’’

In Caley Division 1, Ellon host a game with Glenrothes, while Aberdeen Wanderers are away to Blairgowrie.

Newly-promoted Garioch meet Hillfoots in Tillicoultry.

Aberdeenshire and 2nd Aberdeen Grammar lock horns n Caley 2 North at Woodside.