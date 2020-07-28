Graeme Reid completes staggering golf feat for charity

Graeme Reid played a staggering 100 holes in one day to raise more than £1,300 for the junior section at Oldmeldrum.

Donations flooded in while he played the course and included £20 from a barman in New York.

The 61-year-old pipeline integrity engineer, who plays off 20, teed off at 3.30am and eventually finished his target at 9.30pm.

Graeme, pictured, said: “I have so many people to thank for helping me.

“I would have never managed without their help.

“A mystery New York barman has even donated £20 after finding out about it on social media.”

It was the second time Graeme had achieved the feat after playing 100 holes for the same cause 10 years ago when his son Michael and niece Eilidh were in the club’s juniors ranks.

Graeme, known to his pals as the BFG – Big Friendly Graeme – admitted it was a little tougher this time.

“With the passing of time and my only preparation being a lot of golf the three weeks beforehand, I lasted a lot better than I thought and a lot better than my family thought I would.

“My back was really stiff, especially during rounds three and four, but my feet lasted out pretty well after learning the lessons of last time.”

Graeme started his last 10 holes at 7.30pm with brother Geoff and his nephew Calum Trimble, a Newmachar member.

“I had a clubhouse pitstop for stretches as I was struggling to keep moving,” he said.

“Drastic action was required … fortunately there was a hip-flask with Balvenie Caribbean Cask in it.”

Graeme is aiming to bolster his charity total by selling a sweepstake card on guessing the amount of Stableford points he amassed, with the tie-breaker being how many steps he took.