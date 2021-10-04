Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Local Sport

Gordonians suffer home defeat but Highland maintain momentum

By Jack Nixon
04/10/2021, 6:00 am
Gordonians on the attack against Hamilton Bulls at Countesswells.
Gordonians were beaten on their own ground by a Hamilton Bulls side who coped better with the appalling, wet conditions.

The Countesswells men paid the price after failing to take chances when playing with a strong wind at their backs in the first half.

Home coach James Greenwood had no complaints about the 20-8 defeat.

He said: “Hamilton took their scoring opportunities while we had a long spell of domination in which we could have put the game to bed but failed to make our territorial advantage count.

“Considering the dreadful weather it was not a bad game of rugby.”

Gordonians stormed into an early two minute lead when stand-off Alex Fraser kicked a straightforward penalty and with the wind at their backs looked set to dominate.

This they did but faced with some stern brave Hamilton defending were unable to breach the visitors line until a minute before half time when No 8 Finlay Lennox surged over in the corner for a fine try.

Fraser was unable to add the extras, giving the home side the most slender of 8-0 leads to defend in the second half.

Hamilton did not disappoint and in the space of two minutes of the restart had reduced the deficit to one point after winger Ryan Burrell burst over near the posts, giving stand-off Owen McLeish the easiest of kicks.

Finlay Lennox dives in to score the opening try. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Hamilton continued to press, gaining their reward through two penalties from McLeish to make it 13-8 going into the final 10 minutes during which the home side took the play to the Lanarkshire side’s line, only to be denied by some stout defending.

In the closing minute Hamilton ended the game as a contest when winger Ross Inglis dived over, leaving the excellent McLeish to finish the job, even if the margin of the victory flattered the visitors.

Up in Inverness, Highland were less than convincing in their narrow 19-15 win over Dundee High, but had enough in the tank to claim a third win in a row.

Highland RFC head coach Dave Carson.

Head coach Dave Carson said: “We were not at our best but a win is a win, even if it was an ugly one but we are making progress up National League 1.

“With two more games at home in the next two weeks can improve our situation even more.

“Dundee came back at us in the second half and I was pleased at the way in which we held them off.

“I was particularly pleased with the performances of Erem Demeril and Stuart McDonald in the forwards and Andriu Murikoti in the backs, but thought we left tries out there in the first half.”

Highland led 14-6 at the break through tries from Roko Rokoduguni and Murikoti, both converted by Scott Fraser.

In the second half the Canal Park side could only add an unconverted try, touched down by Fraser, but were not helped by having two players binned in the latter stages of the game.

The Dundee points came from five penalties.