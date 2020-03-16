Gordonians seal victory despite virus disruption

Gordonians kept their season alive in Glasgow on Friday night when they stunned National 2 promotion candidates GHK, taking the Countesswells side out of the relegation area.

It gives the Granite City outfit a chance of staying up at the expense of fellow strugglers Falkirk and Whitecraigs in the process.

On a day when sport came to a standstill due to the spread of coronavirus, the Aberdeen side chose to drop their own bombshell with a five-star performance under the lights of Old Anniesland.

The result almost certainly removes GHK from the race to be promoted after the 22-19 win.

Prop Matthew Brechin, one of the heroes of the first away win of the season, said: “We were in pretty good form right from the start, despite falling 12 points behind early in game.

“We were still competing well and managed to close the gap through the first of winger Simon Orr’s two tries to go into the break 12-5.

“We then built on that performance, going on to overturn a 19-8 deficit. We have sent out a strong message that we are not down and out yet.

“But as fixtures are suspended until April, we just have to wait and see what transpires.”

Despite enjoying most of the play in the second half, it took a late try from scrum half Emmett Strachan to seal the win.

The flying Orr scored another, and for good measure centre Graeme Crawford kicked two conversions and a penalty to give Gordonians a famous victory.

The various scenarios facing the Aberdeen side include the ruling body deciding to suspend all activity in the leagues, play the remaining games later in the season or year, or revert to a percentage system as the situation stands.

Head coach Ryan Morrice, who missed the game, said: “We first need to win our two remaining games at home to Stewart’s Melville and Newton Stewart to have any chance of staying up.

“Particularly as Falkirk have five games in hand, but then they have some tough games against four of the top teams. It’s all in the melting pot.”