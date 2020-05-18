Gordonians assist those with additional support needs during rugby shutdown

Gordonians have helped give players a sense of focus and purpose in this period of inactivity through their commitment to an Aberdeen charity.

Club president Jim Sugden was particularly appreciative of the opportunity to become involved with Inspire, who provide services to people with learning disabilities and additional support needs.

Sugden said: “It has given us a chance to provide a valuable service to some of the clients Inspire look after, while enabling us to bond as a club at a difficult time.

“We thoroughly enjoyed working with Andrew Reid and his staff.”

Reid, the development manager for Inspire, was equally happy about his company’s involvement with the National League 2 side.

“It has proved to be a most rewarding experience for both us and Gordonians,” he said.

“They have helped at a very difficult time for us when our staffing resources have been severely stretched.

“Nothing has been too much trouble, including delivering essentials to our clients.

“If Gordonians are as industrious on the rugby field as they have been in helping us they will go on to be a very successful team next season,” said Reid.

Gordonians have also gifted 10 Kindles for use in Inspire facilities.

Sugden added: “Being involved in this exercise has given us all a better sense of work in the community.”