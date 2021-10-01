Gordonians full-back Sean Mills wants Countesswells side to embark on a winning run

Gordonians full-back Sean Mills wants his side to build some momentum after picking up their first win in National League 2.

The Countesswells men ran out 41-21 winners against Kirkcaldy on Saturday to end a run of three defeats on the bounce.

Mills was thrilled to see his team finally hit top gear and hopes they can make it two wins out of two when Hamilton Bulls head north this weekend.

He said: “It was good as it felt like we had finally gelled together as a team.

“We have had a lot of good individual performances but on Saturday it felt like the packs and backs were working in tandem.

“It was nice playing at full-back because I had a lot of options.

“We want to build some momentum now.

“I would be disappointed if we don’t pick up another win this weekend.

“We are aware that they are a very physical team and tough to play against.

“But we will be targeting the win, especially after it felt like everything clicked on Saturday.

“When that happens you want to keep it going for as long as possible.”

Former Aberdeen Grammar player Mills wants to climb the table quickly and believes a top-half finish is a realistic objective for his side.

He said: “From our point of view we want to win pretty much all of our home games and some of our away games.

“Realistically we are probably looking at a mid-table finish, but, being ambitious, we would want to be closer to the top.

“We had a tough start when we were our own worst enemy at times.

“But now we have the students coming back, it feels like we have a chance to kick on.

“We want to build some momentum, score more tries and look to put in those complete performances.”

A more composed performance

He added: “It has taken us a couple of games to find our rhythm, but we had the long lay-off without games and we also have a lot of young players in the squad.

“They are 19 now and would have normally already had a year-and-a-half of men’s rugby.

“They didn’t get that because of Covid, but now they are getting the chance to adapt to the pace and physicality of the game.

“They know what to expect now and we produced a much more composed performance as a result.

“It felt we controlled the game a lot better than we had in previous weeks.”