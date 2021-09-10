Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Local Sport

Rugby: Gordonians coach Jim Greenwood believes break in play has given club rugby a boost in playing numbers

By Paul Third
10/09/2021, 11:45 am
Gordonians coach Jim Greenwood
Gordonians head coach Jim Greenwood believes the break in play in club rugby has had a positive impact on club’s attempts to recruit players.

Greenwood arrived during lockdown last year and has had to wait an entire season to take charge of his side for a competitive game.

Greenwood insists the long absence has given players a real hunger to play and clubs are reaping the benefits.

He said: “Every single game is going to be a trip into the unknown and it won’t be until we’ve played all the teams in the league that we’ll have an idea of how the season is going to pan out.

“What I know is that our club has been completely transformed and we’ve worked hard to change the rugby set-up. The by-product of that is I’ve had 36 players at training and there are 39 available to play this weekend.

“There has been none of the old routine where a coach has had to phone round to get a team together.”

Greenwood’s first competitive fixture for a baptism of fire as Gordonians were hammered 76-3 at GHK on the opening weekend of the season.

The Gordonians coach offered no excuses for the one-sided result, insisting GHK were worthy winners.

He hopes to see a response from his side as they return to Countesswells for their first home game tomorrow against a Dumfries Saints side which edged Falkirk 29-26,but admits predicting the qualities of any team is a near impossible task after such a long break in play.

Greenwood said: “We met a very accurate GHK team and the scoreline was an accurate reflection of the game.

“The average age of their side was about seven or eight years more than us and it showed. Looking back I don’t think there was much we could have done to change the outcome.

“There’s no way of knowing of which players have been retained by clubs and who has been recruited.

“It would be nice to judge whether teams are better or worse in terms of their squads but we’re all starting from a blank slate.”