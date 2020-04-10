Gordonians chief suggests restarting north rugby after coronavirus with sevens tournament

Seven-a-side rugby may play a vital role in getting the sport up and running again in the north-east after the coronavirus crisis.

Jim Sugden, president of Gordonians, believes the highly-entertaining nature of the abbreviated version of the game would make it perfect to launch the 2020/21 season.

And it could serve as a defiant return celebration for the many clubs who were shut down in late March.

Sugden said: “Sevens rugby is not only exciting and entertaining, but requires a high level of fitness from the participants.

“An area tournament would set up the season nicely, although it could be 10-a-side, which would involve more players who would get the benefits of being fitter when the new league season gets under way.”

The concept of a condensed version of the game is, of course, nothing new.

In 1883, Melrose butcher Ned Haig, a member of the Borders club, proposed such a venture in order to raise money.

Haig’s money-spinner proved to be a winner, and thus the Melrose Sevens was created.

The event was due to have been played at the Greenyards tomorrow, but was cancelled, disappointing the 14,000 who would have packed into the picturesque ground.

Such was the fame of the event that winning the Ladies Cup was among one of the most prized trophies in world rugby, although it was by invitation only.

Over the years, the names of the world’s top club teams were inscribed on the small but prestigious trophy, including Australia’s Manly and Ranwick, Stellenbosch University and English sides Saracens, Loughborough and Newcastle Falcons.

But pride of place goes, not surprisingly, to Hawick, another Borders side who have won the Ladies Cup no fewer than 28 times.

In 2013, Aberdeen Grammar came within one pass of reaching the final at the expense of professional side Saracens in the semis.

Had Tony McGuinness got his hands on a pass right on the final whistle the name of a north-east side could well have joined the more illustrious clubs on the much sought-after cup.

Last year, London Scottish won the tournament for the third time in their highly successful sevens history.

The success of the event led to other Border clubs having their own “sports”, continuing into the present day, providing not only great drama and excitement for spectators, but also much needed revenue for clubs.

Sugden said: “We may not be able to replicate the Melrose story, but there is no reason why we can’t have a highly successful event in Aberdeen, even if it is between teams of 10 players per side.

“It’s certainly worth a try and I already have the offer of a cup from a potential sponsor.”