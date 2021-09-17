Gordonians captain Danny Osugo looking for more signs of progress at Falkirk

Gordonians have lost their opening two games of the National League 2 season but captain Danny Osugo insists his side has made huge progress.

The Aberdeen side, which lost their season opener 76-3 at GHK, suffered a 27-12 defeat at home to Dumfries Saints last weekend, but Osugo is far from downbeat.

He said: “We’ve made huge progress in all areas of the game between weeks one and two but unfortunately we didn’t do the most important thing which is to execute.

“I’d be despondent if I didn’t think we are at the beginning of a journey as a team and the massive improvement on Saturday shows how far we have come in a week.

“We made key mistakes at key times and when we were dominant, which was for long periods of the game, we didn’t execute.

“It was frustrating and I am disappointed as opposed to worried as I know when it clicks we will be very good and hopefully this weekend we can take another step forward.”

The one-sided encounter at GHK was a sobering opening to the campaign after an 18 month break from competitive action but Osugo believes GHK’s impressive feat of scoring 57 points at Hamilton Bulls at the weekend shows their quality.

He said: “When you look at the experience of the team which faced an unbelievable GHK side it is not a surprise we came unstuck but I am convinced we will look back at the end of the season and view the opening fixture as a freak result, a complete anomaly, albeit against a top side.

“GHK are a cut above the rest in my view and I think that will be shown as the season unfolds.

“But if you look at last week Dumfries Saints are a side which expects to be in the top four and they will have left our place feeling they got away with one.”

Focus for the Dons now turns to tomorrow’s trip to Falkirk, who have one of their opening two games.

Osugo expects another week of progress for his club and believes his team should travel with confidence.

He said: “Falkirk are a very good side, organised with plenty of quality, but I don’t think there is much between the teams.

“We’ve seen already the difference in games at this level is who executes best at key times and keeps their mistakes to a minimum.

“Saturday will be a different game but one I feel we can get something from. Before the pandemic it was one win apiece between us and I anticipate it will be another competitive encounter, but I’m confident we can go there and get something if we perform.”