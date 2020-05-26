Twoballs, fourballs, rakes, flag-sticks, toilets? – These are guidelines for clubs as golf gears up for return in Scotland

Scottish Golf are recommending only casual golf be played while phase one of the government’s four-phase “road map” is in progress.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to give the all-clear for the game to return on Friday.

Individual clubs can decide tee-time intervals and the amount of players in each group, but government guidelines over travel restrictions and social distancing must be observed.

Play will be allowed solo, in two balls from different households and also in groups of up to four, but from only two households.

Most clubs will administer bookings online as clubhouses will be closed, but toilets and carry-out food refreshments may be available at some courses.

Club professionals or starters are likely to be on hand to give advice on players’ movements from cars to the first tee, while course rangers may be employed to monitor any problems throughout the day.

Bins, rakes, ballwashers, benches and scoops will be removed, while flag sticks should not be touched.

After the round, there will be no shaking of hands, no traditional drinks and players should leave the club grounds immediately.

Scottish Golf add a proviso that should any club choose to run any competition, they should be for members only and follow the R&A guidelines.

The national body will update their guidance as and when necessary.