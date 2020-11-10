Golf: Who are north-east professionals backing to don Green Jacket after this week’s Masters?

The Masters usually signals the start of the golf season but this week it comes near the end of a year to forget.

So what can we expect of Augusta in November and who will slip on the Green Jacket on Sunday?

To help you decide where to put your cash, the north-east’s golf professionals give their verdicts.

Deeside director of golf Frank Coutts believes Patrick Cantlay can finally show why he was held in such high esteem by his Walker Cup team-mates – including Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Peter Uihlein, and Russell Henley – who lost to GB&I at Royal Aberdeen nine years ago.

Frank said: “The United States team attended a dinner at Deeside and I asked them all who would be the next superstar. To a man, they all pointed to Patrick. I remembered that when he led with three holes remaining last year only to bogey the 16th and 17th and eventually be overhauled by Tiger Woods.

“Patrick will have learned from that, and victory at the 2020 Zozo Championship a few weeks ago will reinforce that confidence.”

Murcar Links pro Gary Forbes is confident World No1 Dustin Johnson will clinch his first Masters title.

Gary said: “Dustin will have a point to prove being No1 and is holding his form well.

“The South Californian has length of the tee and his wedge play is exceptional, which will make the par fives a birdie feast for him.

“Bryson DeChambeau has displayed desire and dedication to muscle up before his US Open success.

“He was able to play from anywhere in the rough at Winged Foot, but the trees at Augusta will be a different proposition.”

© AP

Oldmeldrum’s Hamish Love is backing Jon Rahm to fly the flag for Europe.

“Rahm has two World Tour Championships under his belt and experience of the Ryder Cup,” said Love.

“The next step for the Spaniard is to secure a Major.”

Peterhead’s Philip McLean reckons Rory McIlroy can end his six-year wait to complete his career Grand Slam.

Philip said: “Rory has been close to winning a few times.

“I think he can deliver this year because everyone’s attention will be on Bryson DeChambeau

“Hopefully, Rory can slip under the radar.”

Kemnay pro Simon Hansen believes Rory might be disappointed again.

“My heart wants Rory to complete the Slam,” said Simon, “but my money would be on Justin Thomas. The American has been playing solid golf and Augusta should suit his game.”

Portlethen’s David Pocock is another who wants to see a European trying on the Green Jacket, but feels three US players might hold the edge.

David said: “Patrick Reed would not be the most popular winner, but he has already proved he has the game to win around Augusta.

“Justin Thomas is also an obvious candidate, while Xander Schauffele is a talent who will win a major soon.

“My money will be on that three, but I would love to see Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood or Tiger Woods win.”

Ross Cameron reckons the bookies are right to slash the odds on DeChambeau.

Scottish PGA champion Ross believes powerhouse DeChambeau will not just outmuscle the field off the tee, but he will give them blues on the greens.

McDonald Ellon pro Ross said: “It will be fascinating to watch how the course plays at this time of the year and how far Bryson is hitting his driver!

“DeChambeau is the right favourite due to his excellent putting and win at the US Open.

“Patrick Cantlay will have a good run and I hope Lee Westwood can to be in the mix too.”

LPGA professional Gemma Dryburgh feels Justin Thomas is peaking at the right time.

Aberdonian Gemma said: “Justin Thomas has been so consistent over the past few years and he’ll be on top form this week. Experience is vital at Augusta and Justin can put that to good use this week.”

Meldrum House pro Chris Robb got it right with Tiger Woods last year.

“It’s tough not to pick Tiger again,” said Chris, “and I feel Justin Thomas will win at Augusta one year.

“He moves the ball right to left, which helps, but – as much as I’m not a fan – I think DeChambeau is in form and will win by overpowering the course.”