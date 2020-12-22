Golf: What is allowed and not allowed when level four restrictions kick in on Boxing Day?

Three festive north-east competitions have fallen victim to the latest Covid restrictions.

Murcar Links have called off their sell-out Texas Scramble on December 30 after the Scottish Government announced the country was going into Level 4 from Boxing Day.

Inverallochy followed suit with their Charity 15-hole Open, which was in aid of local food banks, on Sunday December 27.

Cullen also called off their pairs competition on Boxing Day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the three-week restriction announcement on Saturday.

Murcar club manager George Bruce said: “Unfortunately, due to current restrictions and the pending changes, we have cancelled the Festive Texas Scramble.

“Refunds can be arranged by calling the club office on 01224 704354.

“We will be looking to reschedule the event when restrictions allow us.”

Courses will still be open, but the number of households allowed as playing partners will depend on each club’s circumstances.

Strict guidance laid down by the Scottish Government and Scottish Golf in November must be followed.

A Scottish Golf spokesman today said: “The release given to all Scottish clubs last month still applies.

“Those conditions were laid out to apply to all clubs depending on what level the club’s area was in.

“As the Scottish mainland is in Level 4 from Boxing Day, the conditions which were given for that tier last month should be observed.”

One of the vital measures in the release was the appointment of a club Covid Officer to be the main point of contact regarding public health and safety measures. It also permits up to four households to play together.

If a club does not have a Covid Officer then only two households can make a four-ball.

Level four procedures from boxing day: