Golf: Westhill’s Dylan battles back from four-down back nine deficit to win Champion of Champions semi-final

Dylan Singer battled back from the brink to book his place in the Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s handicap final after an extra-time thriller.

Westhill member Dylan, 23, was four down on the 13th tee in his semi-final match against Cruden Bay’s Jon Roberts.

However, Dylan turned the match on its head to win at the first extra hole.

Maintenance technician Dylan said: “It’s not easy to describe what happened. I thought it was all over.

“The semi was another enjoyable round. Jon is a good golfer, full of character.

“Somehow I managed to claw myself back in the game with a run of birdie-par-birdie from the 13th to get back to just one down.

“Jon used his final shot well at the 16th to double his lead again, so I was two down with two holes to play.

“However, I finished par, birdie to square the game at the last.

“So it was back down the first and my par was good enough to seal the victory.

“I’m looking forward to see what the final brings and hopefully can take home the victory to Westhill!

“I’ve only played Newburgh once and I don’t really know much about the course, so I will make use of the practise round before the final, that’s for sure!”

Dylan will take on Keith’s Michael Laird, 48, in the final at the Aberdeenshire course on Sunday, September 12.

Michael defeated Liam Hadden, of Bon Accord, by 5&4 in the other semi-final.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the competitions by providing £1,600 of vouchers for the four Champion of Champions tournaments.

The winners of the men’s handicap, men’s scratch, ladies’ handicap and ladies’ scratch will all receive £200.

The four runners-up will win £100 each, while the eight semi-finalists will earn £50.

North-east Alliance returns

Kemnay will host the first competition of the new North-east Alliance season on Wednesday, September 8.

The Alliance’s annual meeting will be at Portlethen on Monday, September 6 at 7pm.

Portlethen will also stage the Scottish Alliance Championships at the beginning of October.

NORTH-EAST ALLIANCE FIXTURES

SEPTEMBER

8 – Kemnay.

15 – McDonald Ellon.

22 – Newmachar (Hawkshill).

29 – Aboyne.

OCTOBER

5-7 – Scottish Alliance Championships at Portlethen.

13 – Ballater.

20 – Oldmeldrum.

27 – Peterculter.

NOVEMBER

3 – Banchory.

10 – Fraserburgh.

17 – Newmachar (Swailend).

24 – Strathlene.

DECEMBER

1 – Montrose.

JANUARY

5 – Inverallochy.

12 – Cruden Bay.

19 – Murcar Links.

26 – Spey Bay.

FEBRUARY

2 – Peterhead.

9 – Montrose.

16 – Buckpool.

23 – Newburgh.

MARCH

2 – Kintore.

9 – Championship Round 1 at Fraserburgh.

16 – Championship Round 2 at Portlethen.

17 – Pro-Am (tbc).

23 – Kippie Lodge Shoot-out.