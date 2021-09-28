Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golf: Top seed Ethan Main gears up for North-east District’s Spence Trophy finals day – where both 2020 and 2021 competitions will be decided

By Alan Brown
28/09/2021, 11:45 am
North-east juniors will compete for both the 2020 and 2021 Spence Trophy titles on the same days.
Two north-east junior titles will up for grabs at Deeside at the weekend when the annual Spence Trophy will be played for twice.

The matchplay tournament, which is open to champions affiliated to the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League, was called off last year due to Covid.

However, both the original 2020 field and all this year’s entrants battled it out in two separate qualifying competitions at Deeside to ensure two names can still be inscribed on the trophy after the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.

Ethan Main, 16, is the No1 seed in the 2020 event after rounds of 69 and 71.

The Murcar Links youngster is looking forward to playing in the event after winning the handicap equivalent – the Hector Dey – in 2017.

This season, Ethan has been playing all over the county competing in Scottish Junior Tour competitions against the best players in the country.

Ethan has had top-10 results in the Barry Douglas Foundation and Stephen Gallagher Foundation events.

He was also a finalist in the North-east District Boys Matchplay at Turriff and finished fourth in the individual Area Team Championship at Dullater.

Plus-one handicapper Ethan said: “I have been playing fairly well this year and overall have had a decent season.

“I’m now looking ahead to a busy end of season and lots of hard work over the winter.”

Ethan will face fourth seed Thomas Simons (Kemnay), who carded rounds of 82 and 77, in first semi on Sunday.

McDonald Ellon’s Alistair Hunter, who qualified as No2 seed with two 74s, will line up against Cruden Bay’s Josh Allardyce (74-82) in the other semi.

Royal Aberdeen’s Robbie Bothwell is the No1 seed in the 2021 tournament.

Cards of 70 and 71 secured Robbie’s place in the semis, where he will meet Westhill’s Lewis Coull (78-75).

Cruden Bay’s Kobi Buchan, the No2 seed after rounds of 70 and 74, will take on Kemnay’s Fraser Laird (73-73).