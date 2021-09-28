Golf: Top seed Ethan Main gears up for North-east District’s Spence Trophy finals day – where both 2020 and 2021 competitions will be decided

Two north-east junior titles will up for grabs at Deeside at the weekend when the annual Spence Trophy will be played for twice.

The matchplay tournament, which is open to champions affiliated to the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League, was called off last year due to Covid.

However, both the original 2020 field and all this year’s entrants battled it out in two separate qualifying competitions at Deeside to ensure two names can still be inscribed on the trophy after the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.

Ethan Main, 16, is the No1 seed in the 2020 event after rounds of 69 and 71.

The Murcar Links youngster is looking forward to playing in the event after winning the handicap equivalent – the Hector Dey – in 2017.

This season, Ethan has been playing all over the county competing in Scottish Junior Tour competitions against the best players in the country.

Ethan has had top-10 results in the Barry Douglas Foundation and Stephen Gallagher Foundation events.

He was also a finalist in the North-east District Boys Matchplay at Turriff and finished fourth in the individual Area Team Championship at Dullater.

Plus-one handicapper Ethan said: “I have been playing fairly well this year and overall have had a decent season.

“I’m now looking ahead to a busy end of season and lots of hard work over the winter.”

Ethan will face fourth seed Thomas Simons (Kemnay), who carded rounds of 82 and 77, in first semi on Sunday.

McDonald Ellon’s Alistair Hunter, who qualified as No2 seed with two 74s, will line up against Cruden Bay’s Josh Allardyce (74-82) in the other semi.

Royal Aberdeen’s Robbie Bothwell is the No1 seed in the 2021 tournament.

Cards of 70 and 71 secured Robbie’s place in the semis, where he will meet Westhill’s Lewis Coull (78-75).

Cruden Bay’s Kobi Buchan, the No2 seed after rounds of 70 and 74, will take on Kemnay’s Fraser Laird (73-73).