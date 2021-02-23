Golf: Stonehaven ‘delighted’ with Today’s Golfer top-100 accolade at ‘extremely challenging time’

Stonehaven are celebrating breaking into the top 100 courses in Scotland.

The Today’s Golfer supplement features the clifftop course at No 90 in its latest listings.

A total of 13 panellists with varying handicaps assessed design, setting, memorability, playability, consistency and presentation.

Stonehaven is “a course the panel found to be brilliant fun”.

They added: “James Braid and Archie Simpson advised on Stonehaven and there are holes over ravines and cliffs. The four on the other side of the railway line are modest, but the rest are superb.”

Stonehaven captain Ian Wood said: “I am absolutely delighted and proud for our club to be recognised this way.

“I must also take the opportunity to thank all the staff, the club council and all those behind the scenes during an extremely challenging time.”

Other clubs listed include: 1 St Andrews; 2 Turnberry; 3 Muirfield; 4 Royal Dornoch; 5 North Berwick; 6 Kingsbarns; 7 Carnoustie; 8 Cruden Bay; 9 Trump Aberdeen; 10 Royal Troon; 15 Loch Lomond; 16 Castle Stuart; 17 Royal Aberdeen; 25 Nairn; 35 Murcar Links; 38 Fraserburgh; 39 Moray (Old); 44 Montrose; 57 Moray (New); 62 Duff House Royal; 63 Peterhead; 76 Edzell; 70 Nairn Dunbar; 84 Grantown; 85 Newmachar (Hawkshill); 91 Covesea; 94 Meldrum House.