Golf: Stewart McCulloch’s blistering start sees Cruden Bay player reach Evening Express Champion of Champions final

Stewart McCulloch was quick to stamp his authority on his Evening Express Champion of Champions semi-final with Insch’s James Flett.

Cruden Bay member Stewart carded birdies at his opening three holes on the way to winning their tie by 3&2 at his home course.

“I started three, three, three and went on to be 5up through six holes and that effectively gave me control of the match”, Stewart said.

“James is a very good player and has just won the Meldrum House club championship.

“However, I managed to hold off any comeback and eventually secured a 3&2 success.”

Stewart is hoping to shrug off a niggling shoulder injury as he prepares to face Ellon McDonald’s Adam Dunton in the final at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

“I’ve been trying to overcome the shoulder problem which has been bothering me for a while,” added Stewart.

“I can’t play two days in a row, so the matchplay format of the Champion of Champions is fine for me!

“I’m just delighted to reach the final and really looking forward to playing Adam.”

Stewart has gained some notable scalps en route to the final.

A 7&6 victory over Blair Keen at Aboyne was followed by a one hole win over defending champion Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) at Cruden Bay.

Stewart was also a 3&2 winner over Buckpool’s Neil Main before he registered a two-hole victory against Greg Ingram in the semi-final.

Murcar and Portlethen to battle it out for Aberdeen Pennant League crown

Murcar Links will take on Portlethen in this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League final at Nigg Bay on Sunday.

The four Murcar players who secured the Maitland Shield for the Bridge of Don club earlier this season will be in action.

Anthony Bews, Bryan Innes, Terry Mathieson and Corin Stewart will be joined in their squad by Ronnie Brechin, Alan Holbrook, Euan Macdonald, Neil McKinnon, Graeme McInnes and Evan Orr.

Murcar booked their place with a 3.5-1.5 semi-final victory over Royal Aberdeen.

Portlethen defeated Banchory 4-1 in the other semi-final.

Ben Murray, fresh from lifting a third Portlethen club championship, will be alongside Phillips Trophy winner Clark Brechin, David Bryden, Dylan Smith, Gary Esson, Graham Innes, Keith Horne, Lewis Shand, Roddie Murdoch and Scott Watson.

The final will start at noon.