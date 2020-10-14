Golf: Ross Cameron takes holiday from supermarket job in Peterhead – as he gets ready for European Tour debut

Peterhead golfer Ross Cameron will have Ladies European Tour star Michele Thomson as his caddie when he makes his European Tour debut tomorrow.

Cameron, 41, is making his first start on the main tour at this week’s Scottish Championship at Fairmont, St Andrews.

He earned an invite to the tournament by virtue of winning last month’s Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship at Deer Park.

Cameron is delighted to have Thomson on the bag when he tees up this week.

He said: “Michele has plenty of Ladies European Tour experience. It is great to have somebody who I get on with. Michele is good company and she will be a big help this week.

“I did my PGA training at Ellon and I met Michele when she was about 16 or 17, so I’ve known her for a long time.

“She knows my game really well so she will be able to keep me right this week.

“Michele and I arrived at St Andrews on Monday. We did the Covid-19 testing that is required and both came back negative which was good to get that out of the way.

“I have played the course before. I was in a EuroPro event here and there have also been some regional PGA events.

“It might be almost 10 years since I last played here, but the course is in great condition.”

Cameron has taken the week off working at a supermarket in Peterhead to tee up in the €1,000,000 event and he heads into the tournament with confidence after following up his Scottish PGA win with victory at the Northern Open to top the Tartan Tour order of merit.

Cameron, who represents Saltire Energy, said: “The excitement levels are pretty high and they are only going to get higher come Thursday.

“It is my first European Tour event, so I was thrilled to get the invite.

“I have been dreaming about this for quite some time.

“I am determined to make the most of it.

“It is a shame there are no crowds. I had a few people asking me if spectators would be allowed, but unfortunately that is not the case this week.

“I’m sure my parents would have been here, but they will be cheering me on from home.

“I will try to enjoy this week, but I obviously want to do well.”