Golf: Rachel wins Aberdeenshire Ladies County Championship despite not playing a full 18 holes before event

Rachel Polson overcame a golfer’s worst nightmare to win the Aberdeenshire Ladies County Championship at Meldrum House.

Murcar Links member Rachel, 28, admitted she had hardly lifted a club this year after breaking her right arm two years ago.

The success, which included wins against two of the game’s rising stars, left Rachel a little stunned.

Rachel defeated Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths by 2&1 in the semi-finals, ahead of battling from behind to beat Forfar’s Robyn Fowlie 4&2 in the final.

Those victories followed a 7&5 win over Karen Shaw (Newburgh) and a 6&5 triumph against Fiona Campbell (Ellon McDonald) in the previous rounds.

“Obviously I’m absolutely delighted with the win … and a little shocked,” Rachel said.

“I hadn’t played a full 18 holes this year until the qualifying round, so had no idea what to expect!

“During the qualifying round, I was striking the ball really well and hit most greens.

“However, my putting was awful. I had a few three putts and no birdies, which was extremely frustrating.

“I felt I should have ripped it up, although I was just relieved to have qualified for the scratch matchplay stages.

“I switched to a different putter against Karen in the first knockout round and it paid off.

“I was still striking the ball well and was gradually gaining confidence ahead of facing Carmen in the semi-finals.”

Tiredness set in

She added: “I knew it was going to be tough against Carmen, who has already had a successful amateur career even though she’s still a junior.

“I played relatively steady through the first nine holes and was four up going on to the 15th tee.

“I eventually sealed the match out 2&1 ahead of playing another up-and-coming Aberdeenshire junior Robyn in the final.

“I made a disappointing start and knew I wasn’t hitting the ball as well as I had been the past few days.

“I think tiredness of playing so many matches was setting in, so I had to scramble hard.

“But I holed a few decent putts for a half and there was never much in the match as the lead changed hands early on.”

Congratulations to club member Rachel Polson on her victory in the Aberdeenshire Ladies Golf County Championship match play championship….from all at the club Rachel, very well played!! 🏌️‍♀️🍾 Posted by Murcar Links Golf Club on Monday, May 3, 2021

Rachel thinks staying calm and her realisation she might not ever get another chance to play in the county championship final got her over the line, adding: “I don’t feel as though there is any pressure on me to perform well all of the time anymore and my mindset has definitely changed for the better on the course.

“I am able to concentrate on taking each shot as it comes rather than getting ahead of myself, which was one of my worst traits when I was younger.

“That being said, I knew this could be the first and only time I reached the final, never mind win it.

“I had to give myself a bit of a ‘talking to’ and managed to win the 14th, 15th and 16th to win the match 4&2.

“I was level par for the round up until the 16th and Robyn had played great golf too. It was a great final, it’s just a shame our friends and family weren’t allowed to come out and watch.”

Win is ‘boost’ Rachel needed to get back to regular competition

Rachel is now aiming to build on that winning momentum.

She said: “I have struggled to get back playing regularly after breaking the arm.

“However, I thoroughly enjoyed the tournament and it has given me the boost I need to get back to competitive golf.

“I don’t have any plans to play any Scottish events this year as it is a struggle to get enough time off work when I need it.

“But I’m hoping to play in a few matches for the British Police Team against the Army and the Navy later on in the year.”

ALCGA captain Lorna Johnson said: “Rachel played great golf and is a worthy champion.

© Supplied by Alan Brown

“Meldrum House provided a testing challenge and we were lucky with the weather, although conditions were tough during the first day when Rachel Mathieson (Hazlehead) was the lowest scratch qualifier.”

Home player Elaine Pirie won the handicap championship after defeating Melanie Clarke, of Hazlehead, by 5&4 in the final.

© Supplied by Alan Brown

SCRATCH RESULTS:

Rachel Mathieson (Hazlehead) bt Carol Wilson (Murcar Links) 5&4; Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies) lost to Karolina Martincova (Aberdeen Ladies) 1 hole; Robyn Fowlie (Forfar) bt Lisa Bruce (Cruden Bay) 4&3; Fiona Pennie (Kemnay) bt Susie Macleod (Deeside) 2&1; Rachel Polson (Murcar Links) bt Karen Shaw (Newburgh) 7&5; Louise Anderson (Duff House) lost to Fiona Campbell (McDonald Ellon) 1 hole; Carmen Griffiths (Aboyne) bt Sammy Fanthorpe (Murcar Links) 3&2; Wendy Sleigh (Meldrum House) lost to Jasmine Mackintosh (Murcar Links) 5&3.

QUARTER-FINALS: Mathieson bt Martincova 2 holes; Fowlie bt Pennie 5&4; Polson bt Campbell 6&5; Griffiths bt Mackintosh at 19th.

SEMI-FINALS: Fowlie bt Mathieson at 19th; Polson bt Griffiths 2&1.

FINAL: Polson bt Fowlie 4&2.

HANDICAP:

QUARTER-FINALS: Sue Will (Meldrum House) lost to Melanie Clarke (Hazlehead) at 19th; Yvonne Moir (Kemnay) bt Sally Collinson (Westhill) 2 holes; Lorraine Mutch (Meldrum House) bt Michelle Finnie (Inverurie) at 19th; Karen McGunness (Newmachar) lost to Elaine Pirie (Meldrum House) 3&1.

SEMI-FINALS: Clarke bt Moir 6&5; Mutch lost to Pirie 4&3.

FINAL: Pirie bt Clarke 5&3.