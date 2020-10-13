Golf: Rachel Mathieson beats ladies’ course record at Newburgh-on-Ythan to bag trip to Spain

Rachel Mathieson smashed the ladies’ course record at Newburgh-on-Ythan on the way to booking her place in the Junior European Open finals in Spain.

Hazlehead youngster Rachel, 17, carded a two-under-par 70 to beat the previous record of 73 held by four players and last recorded seven years ago.

The highlight of the brilliant round was an eagle-two at the 265-yard par-four sixth where Rachel holed her 100-yard approach with a wedge.

The teenager is now set to fly out to the Alcaidesa Links Resort in Cadiz to play in the 28th Junior European Open 2020 Champions Week Finals in February.

Rachel said: “I was pleased to discover I had set the course record.

“I wouldn’t have thought about it and it was my friend’s dad who said I should check.

“It wasn’t until my mum Irene called the club while I was at school the next daythat we learned the good news.

“I was delighted with my score on the day, but know I still left shots out there.

“The course was in great condition, which definitely helped.”

Rachel opened with a par four before exchanging a birdie-two at the second with a bogey-five at the fourth.

The eagle at the sixth took Rachel to two-under ahead of her picking up another shot at the par-four eighth and a front nine of three-under 33.

Dropped shots at the 11th and 13th took Rachel back to one-under, before she dug deep to finish in style with a birdie-four at the 456-yard 18th.

The round earned Rachel a scratch six-shot success over Megan Docherty, of Bishopbriggs, and a net 66 off her handicap of four.

Newburgh captain Jonathan Dobson said: “We’re delighted to congratulate Rachel on her fantastic score. Our members have set some pretty high standards and it’s brilliant to see young players, like Rachel, raising the bar even higher.

“We’re also pleased to see her qualify and wish her the best of luck.

“It’s fantastic to see Scottish juniors competing in international events and I’m sure this will be an inspiration to other young north-east players.”

The previous ladies’ record holders were Ros Dunsmuir and Sheena Wood (both 2003), Donna Pocock (2008) and Lynda Carnie (2013).