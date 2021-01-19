Golf: Portlethen to stage Tartan Tour’s Northern Open in June

Portlethen are set to stage this year’s Northern Open from June 1-4.

It is another stunning achievement for the North-east club after it was revealed it is to co-host the Scottish Amateur with Murcar Links from July 27-31.

Portlethen may only have been established in the 1980s, but it has quickly earned a reputation to attract one of the oldest tournaments on the Tartan Tour.

Club captain and Scottish Golf president David Fleming said: “As it has matured, the quality of the course has improved year on year, in no small measure down to the skills of our course manager Neil Sadler and his small team.

“We are very much looking forward to hosting our first Northern Open and welcoming what is usually a strong field of Scottish professional golfers.

“We are hoping 2021 turns out to be a much better year than last as we are also co-hosting, along with Murcar Links, our first National Amateur Championship in the form of the Scottish Amateur at the end of July.”

PGA in Scotland manager David Longmuir said “The PGA in Scotland is delighted to welcome Portlethen Golf Club as this year’s host venue for the 84th playing of the Northern Open.

“The Northern Open boasts a proud history of being one of the oldest events in Professional Golf.

“It is unique in the Scottish domestic calendar as it brings together the leading professional and amateur players in the country to compete, not only against their peers, but against each other.

“It is second in importance only to the Scottish PGA Championship for Scottish professionals.

“Royal Aberdeen, Cruden Bay, Nairn, Royal Dornoch and Skibo Castle are just some of the courses which have hosted the event over the years.

“Many of Scotland’s most famous golfers have their name on the trophy including Eric Brown, John Panton, Harry Bannerman, Brian Barnes and George Will.

“David Law was the last amateur winner in 2011.

“We look forward to working with the team at Portlethen, who we know will provide a warm welcome and an excellent course for all competitors.”

Portlethen and Murcar Links were due to co-host the Scottish Amateur last year, but it was called off due to the Covid pandemic.

The North-east will also host the Scottish Seniors at Duff House Royal from June 16-18.