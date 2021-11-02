Golf: Portlethen captain and Scottish Golf president David Fleming back changes to amateur rules

Scottish Golf president David Fleming believes the latest R&A amateur rule changes will give a financial springboard to the next generation.

Tweaks have been made which will allow ‘elite’ amateurs to receive sponsorship to help them compete and develop, while also allowing them to accept prize money up to an increased limit of £700 in scratch events.

“Overall, the changes from January will support the development of younger players who are looking to progress,” said David, who is also captain at Portlethen.

“They will also relax the structures for the majority of club players too.

“Golf, in common with many other sports, requires to evolve to suit the needs of the way the game is played now.

“The rules governing amateur status needed updating to reflect the need for financial support to let players compete and develop before making the leap into the professional game.

“A full review was instigated in 2017 and a consultative document was released by the R&A and USGA in February this year.

“The majority of the changes, designed to simplify the rules, were confirmed.

“But the two governing bodies have also made a few tweaks reflecting the feedback received from affiliated associations and interested parties.

“The new rules mean a golfer will only lose their amateur status by accepting a prize in excess of the prize limit, accepting payment for giving instruction or accepting employment as a golf club professional or membership of an association of professional golfers.

“It means ‘elite’ amateurs will be able to benefit from sponsorship to support their amateur career as well as accept cash prizes up to the increased limit of £700.

“However, the ability to receive cash prizes will be limited to scratch events only.

“Any handicap prizes will still be paid in vouchers.

“The initial proposal was to allow cash prizes at all levels, but it was felt this was a step too far.

“It had the potential to change the way the game was played, where it is self-policing and relies on integrity of the players abiding by the Rules of Golf and the new Rules of Handicapping.

“In other words, it minimises the risk of some players being tempted to play off over-generous handicaps.

“It was also felt by keeping the voucher system for the majority of handicap amateurs that this would retain more money within the game.”

Full details are now available on the R&A website.

Another success for Spence Trophy winner Ethan Main

Ethan Main wasted no time to add to his Spence Trophy success at Deeside.

Murcar Links junior Ethan added the Sandy Aird Trophy to his collection after being crowned North of Scotland Under-18 champion at Forres.

Ethan, 16, overcame horrendous conditions with torrential rain and heavy winds playing havoc during his two-hole final victory against Finlay Wickenden (Nairn).

The wind was so bad that the players’ trolleys blew over and Ethan’s umbrella was blown inside out and destroyed.

Fortunately, an official was on hand to supply him with a replacement.

Ethan said “It feels great to get another win under my belt so soon after winning the Spence Trophy.

“I played some really solid golf considering the difficult conditions.

“I also holed a lot of clutch putts, which was the key to winning.”

Ethan defeated Declan Fraser (Nairn Dunbar) by one hole in a tight semi-final ahead of the afternoon final.

Finlay held a two-hole advantage after winning the first and eighthm but Ethan hit back to win the 12th after hitting a wedge to just five feet from the hole.

Finlay missed the green at the 14th and failed to get up and down for par, allowing Ethan to square the match.

Crucially, Finlay also missed a five-foot putt at the 15th, which gave Ethan the lead for the first time as he holed out solidly for par.

The 16th and 17th were halved before Finlay hit a wayward drive at the last and failed to make par again.

A good approach by Ethan to 10ft from the cup set up a two-putt for the two-hole success.

Ethan had defeated Cruden Bay’s Josh Allardyce by 3&2 in the Spence Trophy final at Deeside.

North-east pair among best performers at Scottish Golf event

Koby Buchan (Cruden Bay) and Fraser Laird (Kemnay) finished tied for third at Scottish Golf’s Junior Tour event at Fortrose and Rosemarkie.

The pair carded two-over-par 73s to finish four shots behind winner Lewis Seath, from Muckhart.

Newmachar’s Scott Spark was joint sixth after a 74.

Meanwhile, Royal Aberdeen trio Graeme Cowie, Kris Borland and Kai Evans teamed up with Peterhead’s Irvine Taylor to head the north-east challenge at the Trump International Texas Scramble.

The four players carded a 59.4 to finish third out of a field of 17.

The winning team from Lanark recorded a score of 56.8.

Green fees at Trump International will be reduced to £125 from November 14 until mid-March next year.

For more details, call 01358 743300.