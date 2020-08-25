Golf: Peterhead’s David Anderson defies odds of 67 million-to-one as he hits two holes-in-one in a single round

David Anderson defied odds of 67 million-to-one by carding two holes-in-one during his weekend medal round at Peterhead.

Engineer David, 30, holed his tee-shot at the 138-yard second ahead of following up with an ace at the 171-yard 16th a couple of hours later.

The amazing double strike left David, and his playing partners Josh Bruce, 22, and James Stephen 21, completely stunned.

David, who plays off eight, said: “It was simply surreal and still hasn’t sunk in yet.

“I hit a nine-iron at the second, but you can’t see the ball land on the green because it is uphill.

“It looked pretty good using the flag as a guide.

“Unknown to us, my brother Aaron, who lives nearby, was watching us play through his binoculars and saw the ball go in the hole.

“He tried to phone us as we walked up the hill, but my phone was on silent and it was only when Josh, James and I reached the green that we discovered it was in the cup.

“We were all shocked and I was chuffed as it also got me a couple of strokes under par right away.

“However, it wasn’t easy to stay focused and I struggled over the next few holes.

“We were still buzzing when we got to the 16th, a hole where I got my only earlier hole-in-one four or five years ago.

“The wind was blowing from the left and I learned off the tee-shots of James and Josh and allowed for the gusts to take it back.

“I hit a six-iron and my ball got a wee kick forward off the left-hand bank as it landed.

“All three of us watched in amazement as the ball rolled towards the flag at the back of the green and dropped in the hole.

“I turned and looked at my partners and was greeted by silence. I remember James’ face turning pure white before he said ‘no way, I don’t believe it’.

David, who started playing the sport with his dad David Sr as a junior, and his partners eventually managed to play the final two holes before celebrating in customary fashion.

“We had a few drams as word continued to spread,” added David, who went on to have a celebratory meal with his fiancée Olivia and their families.

A net 69 saw David cut 0.4 off his handicap, although his handicap remains at eight.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget,” added David, “but I must add it would never have happened if it wasn’t for all the hard work that the committee has done at the club.”