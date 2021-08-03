Golf: North-east junior champions won’t lose chance to compete for Spence Trophy – with both 2020 and 2021 editions to be held in August

There is good news for junior champions who missed the chance to become the unofficial champion of champions last year.

The Spence Trophy, which is open to champions affiliated to the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League, was called off due to the Covid pandemic.

However, officials have decided there should be a name on the trophy for 2020 and last year’s assembled field will play for that honour alongside those battling it out for the 2021 title.

Two separate tournaments will run on the same days.

The competition is normally played for by all the current junior club champions of that year, with a season-ending qualifying round, semi-finals and final.

Junior pennant league secretary Gordon Murray said: “The committee felt it was only appropriate that the youngsters who won their club championships last year should get a chance to play for the 2020 title alongside this year’s winners, who will playing for the 2021 honour.

“Deeside have generously allowed us additional tee-times to allow us to play both events. The qualifying rounds will be over 36 holes on August 22.

“The top four qualifiers from both years will book their places in the semi-finals on October 3, ahead of the winners playing the two finals in the afternoon.

“The names of this year’s champions should be forwarded to me as soon as possible.”

The junior club champions who have booked their place in the 2020 Spence Trophy field are:

Aboyne – Jamie Gibb; Banchory – Angus Williamson; Cruden Bay – Josh Allardyce; Deeside – Callum Bruce; Kemnay – Fraser Laird; Murcar Links – Ethan Main; Newmachar – Owen Walker; Peterculter – Sandy Innes; Portlethen – Evan Fulton; Royal Aberdeen – Robson Bothwell; Stonehaven – Joe Locke; Westhill – Blair Burness. McDonald Ellon’s representative is unavailable due to university commitments.

Calum Gammack takes Hector Dey Trophy at Deeside

Calum Gammack won the Hector Dey Trophy over the Haughton course at Deeside by two points.

Cruden Bay junior Calum, who plays off 11, carded 40 Stableford points to fend off the challenge of playing partner Ben Pirie, of Banchory.

Royal Aberdeen’s Finlay Black was third on 37 points.

LEADING SCORES:

40 – Calum Gammack (Cruden Bay) 11. 38 – Ben Pirie (Banchory) 12. 37 – Finlay Black (Royal Aberdeen) 9. 36 – Murray Sinclair (Portlethen) 6; Callum High (McDonald Ellon) 9. 35 – Josh Henderson (Westhill) 10. 33 – Oliver Robertson (Deeside) 5. 31 – Aiden Buckley (Murcar Links) 7. 26 – Findlay Reid (Peterculter) 28. 24 – Blair Cranstoun (Stonehaven) 26.

Meanwhile, home player Alex Weathers pipped Harry Davidson Gall (Cruden Bay) to the Under-14 Murray Trophy over the Blairs course.

Both players recorded 42 Stableford points, but Deeside member Alex lifted the silverware courtesy of his better inward half.

Portlethen’s Sam Leslie was third when beating Alex’s brother Ross on countback after the pair carded 41 points.

LEADING SCORES:

42 – Alex Weathers (Deeside) 15; Harry Davidson Gall (Cruden Bay) 19. 41 – Sam Leslie (Portlethen) 10; Ross Weathers (Deeside) 19. 40 – Alana Henderson (Stonehaven) 36. 37 – Nathan Begg (Murcar Links) 8. 36 – Evan Fulton (Portlethen) 6. 35 – Rhys Yule (Cruden Bay) 12. 34 – Joe Murray (Murcar Links) 5. 33 – Joshua Nicol (Peterculter) 36.

Cruden Bay look to make it three Off The Tee titles

Cruden Bay will start their bid for a hat-trick of Off The Tee Trophy titles against Royal Aberdeen on Sunday.

After Covid prevented play last year, Cruden Bay will be aiming to add to their final successes over Murcar Links three years ago and Portlethen two years ago.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

Aberdeen Section at Deeside – Semi-final (9am): Portlethen v Stonehaven; Final: (1.30pm) Deeside v Portlethen or Stonehaven.

Deeside Section at Peterculter – Semi-final (9am): Banchory v Aboyne; Final (1.30pm) Peterculter v Banchory or Aboyne.

West Section at Westhill – Semi-final (9am): Kemnay v Newmachar; Final (1.30pm): Westhill v Kemnay or Newmachar.

North Section at Royal Aberdeen – Semi-finals (9am): Royal Aberdeen v Cruden Bay; McDonald Ellon v Murcar Links. Final (1.30pm).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

Semi-finals and final: Deeside (9am and 1.30pm).