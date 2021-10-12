Golf: North-east District’s Spence Trophy awarded for both 2020 and 2021 following finals at Deeside

Ethan Main and Fraser Laird were both crowned Spence Trophy champions on the same afternoon at a windy Deeside.

Murcar Links youngster Ethan will have his name engraved on the trophy as the 2020 champion, while Kemnay member Fraser will follow him as the 2021 winner.

The 2020 tournament had been held over until this season due to Covid.

The 16-year-olds had both qualified for the semi-finals after two qualifying competitions at the Bieldside club earlier in the year.

Ethan defeated Cruden Bay’s Josh Allardyce 3&1 in the final after overcoming Evan Fulton, of Portlethen, by 7&6 in the semis.

Fraser was a 3&1 winner over Westhill’s Lewis Coull in their final following a 5&4 triumph against Kobi Buchan (Cruden Bay) in the semis.

Ethan, who was top qualifier, said: “I’m delighted to add my name on the trophy that has some great former champions on it.

“It was also pleasing to have won in such tough conditions. I was happy how my game stood up and how solidly I played.

“All credit to Josh, who also played well and made it a great nip-and-tuck final of high quality golf.”

The two players were all square through 14 holes before Ethan turned up the heat over the closing holes.

A par four at the 15th was sufficient for Ethan to restore a one-hole lead that he had held several times earlier.

Ethan then doubled that advantage by striking an eight-iron to six feet at the 16th to set up a winning birdie two.

Former Hector Dey winner Ethan then drove the 282-yard green at the 17th with his ball finishing just eight feet from the cup.

After Josh drove into the trees and failed to get up and down, he conceded Ethan his eagle putt for a 3&1 victory.

Fraser, equally ecstatic after his success, said: “I’m delighted to win the Spence Trophy.

“I was initially disappointed with my scoring in the strokeplay qualifier, which resulted in me being third seed for the matchplay – but it is a format I enjoy.

“I was expecting a tough match against Kobi and got off to a good start being 3up after 4 holes and I played steady golf from that point on to close out the game 5&4.

“In the final against Lewis, I also got off to a good start again, but Lewis pulled it back and was 1up after eight holes.

“I played more consistently on the back nine though and closed out the match to win on the 17th.”

SPENCE TROPHY

2020

SEMI-FINALS

Ethan Main (Murcar Links) bt Evan Fulton (Portlethen) 7&6; Alistair Hunter (McDonald Ellon) lost to Josh Allardyce (Cruden Bay) 4&2.

FINAL

Ethan Main bt Josh Allardyce 3&1.

THIRD/FOURTH PLACE PLAY-OFF

Alistair Hunter bt Evan Fulton 2&1.

2021

SEMI-FINALS

Robbie Bothwell (Royal Aberdeen) lost to Lewis Coull (Westhill) at the 22nd; Kobi Buchan (Cruden Bay) lost to Fraser Laird (Kemnay) 5&4.

FINAL

Lewis Coull lost to Fraser Laird 3&1.

THIRD/FOURTH PLACE PLAY-OFF

Robbie Bothwell wo, Kobi Buchan scr.

What’s on locally and further afield in the next few weeks

Huntly have cancelled their individual open which was scheduled for Saturday, October 16.

MEN

OCTOBER

12 – North-east Alliance at Ballater.

16 – Dunkeld. Fortrose and Rosemarkie pairs.

19 – North-east Alliance at Oldmeldrum.

24 – St Michaels pairs.

JUNIORS

OCTOBER

18 – Trump International.

SENIOR MEN

OCTOBER

12 – Royal Dornoch pairs.

15 – Trump International.

17 – Nairn Dunbar.

19 – Fairmont St Andrews.

TEAMS

OCTOBER

16 – Kemnay (4). Maverston (3).

17 – Alford (4). Forres (4). Pitreavie (3).

23 – Kings men (4).

24 – Fairmont St Andrews (4). Oldmeldrum (4). Portlethen (4). Trump International (4).

EUROPEAN TOUR

OCTOBER

14-17 – Andalucia Masters, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain.

21-24 – Mallorca Golf Open, Golf Santa Ponsa.

US TOUR

OCTOBER

14-17 – The CJ Cup, The Summit Club, Las Vegas.

21-24 – The ZOZO Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino, Chiba, Japan.

SCOTTISH PGA

OCTOBER

19-20 – SkyCaddie Pro-Captain Challenge Final, Argentario Golf Resort.

TARTAN PRO TOUR

OCTOBER

11-12 – Renaissance.

13-14 – Royal Aberdeen.

18-19 – Tour Championship at Carnoustie Links.

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

OCTOBER

14-17 – Aramco Team Series – New York.

US LPGA TOUR

OCTOBER

21-24 – BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, Republic of Korea.