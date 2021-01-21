Golf: Nairn Dunbar’s Gary Lister tees up new role as Peterculter head professional

Peterculter have appointed Nairn Dunbar’s Gary Lister as their new head professional.

Gary, 47, will take on the role on March 1 after current pro Ross McConnachie leaves to start a new position at Deeside.

“I’m absolutely delighted to join the team at Peterculter and help the club progress,” said Gary, pictured.

“I have always had close family links with Aberdeen.

“My mum Jane was born in Aberdeen and my dad Ian played for the Dons in the 1970s.

“I have no doubt as to the ambitions of the club matching mine.

“With the current climate, I haven’t had a chance to travel to play the course, but my fellow pros in the area have nothing but great things to say about the course and the membership.

“My wife Sarah and I are looking forward to moving to the area, getting to meet the members and setting up home there soon.”

Gary, won the St Andrews Links Boys Trophy as a junior, before turning professional in 1991 with Alistair Thomson at Inverness Golf Club.

After spending seven years playing full-time on mini professional tours sponsored by the Orion Group, Gary was the club professional at Strathpeffer for two years before spending 11 years as the head pro at Alness.

Gary has been attached to Nairn Dunbar since 2014, where he focused on delivering coaching for Scottish Golf and the North District.

Peterculter captain Trevor Grose said: “I am pleased Gary has accepted the position and will be in place for a handover with Ross.

“Gary brings with him a wealth of club professional experience and tour golf together with a fantastic coaching background.

“He will be a great addition to the club and we look forward to developing a long and successful relationship.”

Ross will start as Deeside head professional following the retirement of director of golf Frank Coutts after 32 years at the Bieldside club.