Golf: Murcar’s Carol Wilson wins thriller to reach Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ scratch quarter-finals

Carol Wilson won an extra-time thriller to book her place in the last eight of the inaugural ladies Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament.

Murcar Links member Carol, who plays off three, used home advantage to pip Kemnay’s Fiona Pennie at the 20th.

After receiving an opening bye, Carol had previously defeated Keith’s Jennifer Innes by 6&5 in the second round.

Carol, a Murcar member for more than 30 years and club champion nine times, said: “It was great to get the chance to play in the first ladies Champion of Champions competition and I’ve been lucky to get three home draws”

“Jennifer had not played Murcar before and I had a big advantage especially as a haar settled over the course.

“I got off to a good start and managed to keep it up,” added Carol, a lead data engineer.

“In my next match, Fiona played great and was ahead most of the way, but I got a few breaks over the closing holes.

“We both missed birdie opportunities at the first extra hole before Fiona’s ball caught a bunker off the tee.

“She was left with an awkward shot out, while I managed to keep the ball in the play, and thankfully, won the hole with a bogey.”

Carol now faces Fiona Fullerton, of Meldrum House, for a place in the semi-finals.

“I have never played Fiona before,” added Carol, “I’m happy to have home advantage again, but likewise it would have been nice to play some of the other courses in our area instead.”

Only one third-round tie still to be decided

Five other players have already booked their place in the quarter-finals as they chase a place in the final at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

Kelly Guthrie, of Inverurie, will host Duff House Royal’s Louise Anderson, while Jan Lyme, of Oldmeldrum, will tee off against Fraserburgh’s Suzanne Robertson.

Deeside’s Susie MacLeod awaits the winner of the third-round match between Maureen McFarlane, of Newburgh, and Inverurie’s Julie Henderson.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

The property, legal and financial law firm will provide a total of £1,600 of vouchers for all four women’s and men’s competitions.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

LADIES SCRATCH

ROUND TWO RESULTS

Carol Wilson (4) Murcar Links bt Jennifer Innes (6) Keith 6&5. Carmen Griffiths (+1) Aboyne scr, Susie Macleod (4) Deeside wo. Victoria Buchan (11) Inverallochy bt Fiona Campbell (6) McDonald Ellon 5&4. Julie Henderson (10) Inverurie bt Sheena Wood (2) Aberdeen Ladies 4&2.

Fiona McClure (15) Kintore lost to Fiona Pennie (5) Kemnay 6&5. Rachel Mathieson (2) Hazlehead scr, Nicky Fraser (14) Longside wo. Karen Stalker (7) Fraserburgh bt Lesley Nicol (12) Peterculter 6&5. Kelly Guthrie (4) Inverurie bt Sarah Ritchie (5) Portlethen 6&5. Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh bt Lucy Buckley (5) Huntly 1 hole.

Lorraine Leith (7) Dunecht House lost to Jan Lyne (8) Oldmeldrum 2&1. Linda Mair (13) Cullen Links wo, Valerie Souter (13) Craibstone scr. Louise Anderson (6) Duff House Royal bt Margaret Sievwright (5) Strathlene 2 holes.

Karen Shaw (7) Newburgh lost to Lynne Terry (11) Cruden Bay 2&1. Angela Joss (9) Alford wo, Yvonne Massie (13) Turriff scr. Fiona Fullerton (7) Meldrum House bt Eileen Munro (14) Strathlene 6&5. Linda Cumming (15) Dunecht House lost to Maureen McFarlane (8) Newburgh 3&2.

ROUND THREE TIES

Maureen McFarlane (8) Newburgh v Julie Henderson (10) Inverurie. Linda Mair (13) Cullen Links lost to Susie Macleod (4) Deeside 5&3. Jan Lyne (8) Oldmeldrum bt Nicky Fraser (14) Longside 9&7.

Carol Wilson (4) Murcar Links bt Fiona Pennie (5) Kemnay at the 20th. Lynne Terry (11) Cruden Bay lost to Kelly Guthrie (4) Inverurie 8&7.

Fiona Fullerton (7) Meldrum House wo, Karen Stalker (7) Fraserburgh scr. Louise Anderson (6) Duff House Royal bt Angela Joss (9) Alford 7&6. Victoria Buchan (11) Inverallochy lost to Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh 1 hole.

QUARTER-FINALS (to be played by Monday, August 2)

Susie MacLeod (4) Deeside v Maureen McFarlane (8) Newburgh. Kelly Guthrie (4) Inverurie v Louise Anderson (6) Duff House Royal. Jan Lyme (8) Oldmeldrum v Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh. Carol Wilson (4) Murcar Links v Fiona Fullerton (7) Meldrum House.