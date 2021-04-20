Golf: Mum and son win Turriff club championship double to both qualify for Evening Express competitions

Ann and Scott Clarihew have created a little bit of history in the Evening Express Champion of Champions.

The mother and son have become the first family members to qualify in the same season – and in both scratch sections for Turriff.

Ann, 60, was crowned the club’s ladies’ champion for the first time on the same afternoon that Scott won the gents’ equivalent for a seventh time.

Former lady captain Ann admitted she was stunned by her success after overcoming lower handicap opponents.

“I had played well in the first two rounds and was surprised to be told I was playing in the final group for the final round,” said Ann, who plays off 21.

“And on the day I played well again and could hardly believe it after I holed out for a par four at the last and my playing partner Yvonne Massie came up to me and said ‘congratulations champ!’”

Scott, 36, who plays off one, was putting out on the sixth green when he heard the cheers and word filtered through that Ann had won.

Former Jaffray Cup winner Scott said: “The news gave me a real boost and spurred me on to complete the family double.

“I had started the final round three shots behind my friend Sean Low, who had broken the course record with a staggering 63 just a few weeks earlier.

“But I knuckled down and played some decent golf.

“I held a two-shot lead after 10 holes, but Sean battled back and I was only one shot ahead on the 18th tee.

“I just managed to hold on for victory after Sean missed an eight-foot putt to force a play-off.

“But the day belonged to my mum, who played brilliantly during the whole championship and amazed everyone by lifting the title.”

Ann has been drawn to play Dunecht House’s Lorraine Leith in the first round of the inaugural ladies’ scratch competition.

Scott faces a trip to Cullen to play Michael Findlay in the second round after receiving an opening bye.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions competition is again being sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

The property, legal and financial law firm is providing a total of £1,600 of vouchers for all four ladies’ and men’s tournaments ahead of the finals at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.