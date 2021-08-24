Golf: Line-up for Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch final decided as Ellon and Cruden Bay’s representatives go toe to toe

Adam Dunton will face Stewart McCulloch in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch final.

McDonald member Adam defeated Fraserburgh’s Neil Thomson 5&4 in their semi-final at Ellon.

Stewart, of Cruden Bay, booked his place with a 3&2 victory over Insch’s James Flett in the other semi.

Sales manager Adam and Stewart are the last men standing out of an original field of 74 and are set to go head to head at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

Adam, who plays off plus-four, admitted his selection for the North-east District team for this year’s Scottish Team Area Championships for a 10th time had given him a timely lift ahead of the tie.

“It gave me nice confidence boost,” said Adam, “and I played solidly against Neil.

“I birdied the first and was three up at the turn after Neil had bogeys at the seventh and ninth.

“We had both carded birdies at the fourth and I also birdied the 10th and 13th to be 5up.

“Neil and I both made pars at the 14th as I sealed out the match.

“I’m delighted to make the final. It’s a hard trophy to win as you are facing all the best players in the North-east and you also have to show a high-level of consistency over the whole season.

“The final will be a difficult last hurdle, but I will just focus on playing well and, if I do that, hopefully it will be good enough to win.”

Adam, 31, will be in action for the north-east at the Kings Course in Inverness from September 2-5.

“It’s always pleasing to be included as it shows you must be playing well to be selected in the six-man team – especially with the quality of players in the north-east,” Adam added.

“I played my first Area Team Championships at Prestwick in 2011 and it is pleasing that I have maintained a high standard for such a long period.

“I’ve always enjoyed representing the north-east.

“Team golf events are brilliant and there are not many chances to play that format.

“Over the last 10 years, we have won gold – at Newmachar in 2017 – silver and bronze medals, so hopefully we can strike it right again in Inverness this year.”

The Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

The property, legal and financial law firm will provide a total of £1,600 of vouchers for all four men’s and women’s competitions which will culminate at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

Find out next week who will contest the inaugural ladies’ Evening Express Champion of Champions finals

Somers and Edmond claim Simmers Trophy for Bon Accord

Chris Somers and Barrie Edmond lifted the Simmers Trophy at Cruden Bay.

The Bon Accord lads carded a three-under-par 67 in the North-east District’s foursomes tournament to pip the home pairing of Callum Shea and Hamish King by a shot.

Banchory’s Craig Lindsay and Roy Black were third on 69, one shot ahead of Portlethen’s Ben Murray and Dylan Smith.

Pair record their maiden aces

Oldmeldrum’s Jan Lyne has carded her first hole-in-one.

Jan aced the 134-yard seventh hole at her home course with a four-iron when partnered by fellow member Dot Reid.

Meanwhile, Meldrum House member Mark Wilson has also had his first hole-in-one.

Mark was partnered by clubmate Garry Smith and Brian Kerr when recording the ace at his home course’s 150-yard sixth hole with an eight-iron.