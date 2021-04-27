Golf: Ladies County Championship back with a bang

Competitive golf in the North-east returns with a bang this weekend when the Aberdeenshire Ladies County Championship tees off at Meldrum House on Friday.

The County’s flagship event, which fell victim to the Covid pandemic like most open events last year, was won for the first time by Aboyne’s Kimberley Beveridge at Murcar Links in 2019 ahead of her Scottish Women’s Championship victory at Kilmarnock Barassie three months later.

However, there will be another name on the trophy this year as Kimberley turned professional last year.

County captain Lorna Johnson, a Meldrum House member, said: “The course is looking fantastic. The greens are great and are pretty fast for this time of year.

“We have our fingers crossed for sunshine, hopefully no rain, and maybe just a moderate breeze to keep the golfing challenge alive.

“Meldrum House will present both a good test of golf and an enjoyable experience.

“I’m sure the championship will be fiercely contested with some excellent golf on display.

“Some players will aspire to be County champion while others will have their sights on the Handicap Trophy. I wish good luck to all the competitors.”

The field of 56 includes two recent scratch champions.

In 2018, Carmen Griffiths, of Aboyne, won at Banchory while Murcar Links member Sammy Fanthorpe (previously Leslie) won at Newmachar in 2016 and Peterhead in 2015.

Jill Harrison (Cruden Bay) will return as the handicap champion after defeating Julie Lees (Westhill) in the final two years ago.

ABERDEENSHIRE LADIES COUNTY GOLF ASSOCIATION COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING ROUND MELDRUM HOUSE FRIDAY, APRIL 30, 2021

Abbreviations – A Aboyne; AL Aberdeen Ladies; B Banchory; C Craibstone; CB Cruden

Bay; D Deeside; DHR Duff House Royal; F Forfar; H Hazlehead; I Inverurie; K Kemnay;

McD McDonald Ellon; MH Meldrum House; ML Murcar Links; N Newmachar; Nb

Newburgh-on-Ythan; RT Royal Tarlair.

8.30am - Carol Wilson (ML), Louise Anderson (DHR). 8.38 - Jane Whitehead (K), Catriona Ross (H). 8.46 - Yvonne Moir (K), Lorraine Mutch (MH). 8.54 - Wilma Catto (K), Laura Jaffray (N). 9.02 - Lauren Whyte (AL), Michelle Finnie (I). 9.10- Sue Will (MH), Allison Taylor (K). 9.18 - Morven Adam (H), Lisa Bruce (CB). 9.26 - Kathleen Taylor (B), Debbie Milne (C). 9.34 - Linda Bell (K), Elaine Pirie (MH). 9.42 - Carol Whicher (K), Rachel Smith (MH). 9.50 - Jasmine Mackintosh (ML), Ellie Whyte (AL). 9.58 - Nita Dervish-Uman (K), Carol Dawson (B). 10.06 - Robyn Fowlie (F), Karolina Martincova (AL). 10.14 - Caroline Gordon (K), Lindsey McNiven (AL). 10.22 - Lynne Tough (K), Gail Christie (B). 10.30 - Anne Bowman (McD), Wendy Sleigh (MH). 10.38 - Cathy Kyle (AL), Rae Topping (RT). 10.46 - May Alexander (DHR), Olive Robb (ML). 10.54 - Hannah Bycroft (K), Rachel Polson (ML). 11.02 - Jill Harrison (CB), Karen Shaw (Nb). 11.10 - Lynn Kelly (MH), Aifric Twomey (AL). 11.18 - Sally Collinson (W), Kath Emeleus (H). 11.26 - Sheena Wood (AL), Sammy Fanthorpe (ML). 11.34 - Karen McGuiness (N), Tamara Sebire (A). 4pm - Carmen Griffiths (A), Fiona Campbell (McD). 4.08 - Melanie Clarke (H), Lesley Watson (D). 4.16 - Fiona Pennie (K), Susie Macleod (D). 4.32 - Rachel Mathieson (H), Fiona Fullerton (MH).

There will be 16 qualifiers who progress to the scratch matchplay and eight qualifiers for the handicap match play.

The first round of the scratch and handicap matchplay will be held on Saturday, May 1 starting at 9am, the scratch quarter-finals and handicap semi-finals will take place from 13.50pm.

The scratch semi-finals and handicap final will start at 9am on Sunday, May 2 with the scratch final scheduled to start at 1.30pm.

Should any player have to withdraw, phone Karen Stalker on 07979 688030.