Golf: Kings Links pro thinks Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘grip it and rip it’ approach will draw crowds like Tiger

Bryson DeChambeau is as short as 7-1 with some bookies for The Masters in November after bludgeoning his way to the US Open trophy in New York.

DeChambeau defied his critics by overpowering the Winged Foot course, which had been traditionally set up to provide a winner near level par.

The Scientist simply employed the strategy of hitting the ball as far as possible to eliminate all the dangers the rest of the field had to suffer.

DeChambeau, after bulking up 40lb and two shirt sizes, posted a six-under-par winning total.

Taking the risk paid off time and time again. His final nine holes became a casual stroll to a first major.

It wasn’t pretty to watch, but then again there were no spectators to watch anyway.

That said, DeChambeau did what he set out to do and that was way too much for the big names like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

Matthew Wolff chased forlornly before finishing six strokes back in second.

DeChambeau’s approach to the game of late has raised a few eyebrows, as well as renewing calls for measures to curtail how far players can hit the ball. The R&A and USGA have been under pressure for years to implement balls which have a restricted flight to halt the need for longer courses.

That would also allow a return to traditional shorter layouts which have become redundant.

However, Kings Links director of golf Paul Girvan doesn’t see the negatives.

He believes DeChambeau’s “grip it and rip it” approach is refreshing for the game.

Paul said: “I can’t see any real negatives over Bryson’s new approach.

“It’s fun to watch and when the galleries are allowed back in to watch the sport, Bryson will be as big a draw as Tiger and Rory.

“There has been, and will always be, different ways to play the game and currently it’s working for him.

“As far as the next generation is concerned again it has to be a positive. Make the game more fun, let’s go back to old ‘grip it and rip it’ days, but always have a PGA professional on hand to enforce the fundamentals”.

Where do we go from here? Do we all follow suit and rush to the gym?

DeChambeau’s saunter to victory and the fact he is already experimenting with an even longer shafted driver will no doubt add fuel to the fire. It might just be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

But that won’t bother DeChambeau, who will already have Georgia on his mind.