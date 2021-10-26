Golf: Kemnay’s Fraser Laird determined to learn lessons from showing at Justin Rose Junior Championship at Walton Heath

Fraser Laird is determined to learn from the experience of playing in the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Championship.

Kemnay junior champion Fraser, 16, finished 11th at the Grand Final at Walton Heath hosted by the former US Open champion.

Fraser, winner of the Spence Trophy at Deeside just days earlier, is a little disappointed with his performance – but is ready to show his resolve in the days ahead.

“Taking part in Justin Rose’s tournament was an excellent experience,” said Fraser, “And one I’ll probably always remember.

“The event is normally at Quinta do Lago Golf Club in Portugal, but was moved to Walton Heath to avoid Covid complications.

“The course staged the 2018 British Masters when Justin was the host and I knew it was going to be a testing challenge.

“Justin introduced himself at breakfast ahead of the first round and gave us tips on dealing with first tee nerves.

“Then he joked he was as nervous as he was going to be the starter.

“Justin’s advice was welcome. There were photographers and Sky cameras on the first tee, where there was also a photo opportunity with his US Open trophy and Olympic gold medal.

“I posted scores of 73, 75 and 79, which resulted in an 11-over-par score of 227, which was slightly disappointing as I felt I played a lot better than the score reflected.

“I had 18 birdie opportunities within 12 feet during the first two rounds after some good approach play.

“But, unfortunately, it only resulted in five birdies. I felt I should have been better positioned going into the final round.

“Round three was also a disappointment as I set myself a target to break 70, which I felt might have been good enough to get into the top three.

“However, I was six-over after seven holes mainly due to my short game not being sharp enough.

“I managed to steady the round, but again I failed to take birdie opportunities after some good irons into the green.

“It was just a repeat of the first two days and the putts did not drop.

“A final round of 79 meant I finished 11th and, although disappointed, I felt my game stood up to the challenges at Walton Heath.

“The experience can only help with future events on courses of that quality.

“Rather than being disappointed, I realised that it provided an inspiration to work on my game.

“Now I’m determined to put the work in over the winter ahead of hitting the ground running next year to play in more events like the Justin Rose Trophy.

“It was a great experience in a well-organised event and played on a top-quality course, which can only benefit my development.

“Here’s hoping I can qualify again and we travel to Portugal, where I can improve on my performance this year.”

Peterhead’s Ross Cameron earns EuroPro card with turnaround at final qualifying

Ross Cameron turned his season around at the PGA EuroPro Tour qualifying school.

After securing full EuroPro playing rights last season by winning the 2020 PGA Scottish Region Order of Merit, Ross made only one cut on that tour this year.

The Saltire Energy professional, from Peterhead, eventually finished 133rd on the tour’s rankings, well outside the top 60 who retained their cards next year.

Ross, 42, said: “I played in 10 events, but only made one cutm where I finished tied 14th.

“I was well outside the top 60, who kept their playing rights for 2022, so I had to go to qualifying school stage one at Longhirst Hall a few weeks ago, where I qualified for the final stage.

“I was extremely chuffed to have tied first at Nayland though! I played great and had only one bogey in three rounds (on my 4th hole of the tournament).

“I’ve played all right on the EuroPro, but missed a good half-a-dozen cuts by a shot or two, but it clearly was not good enough.

“I was looking for a better performance after a such a strong showing on the PGA Scottish region last year.

“So I will sit down with the people who help me – my coaches Ian Rae and Stewart Corstorphine, physio Karen Young, personal trainer Darren MacKenzie and life coach Alisdair Stewart and plan next year.

“I continue to receive tremendous support from long-time sponsors Saltire Energy and it was brilliant to have support from Strachans and The Fit Room, along with equipment from Wilson Golf.”

Ross will have little time to rest on his laurels as he has one final event to play to fit in with a new job over the winter months.

He said: “I have been fortunate to have received a job from Morrisons in Peterhead! So I’m back doing the home delivery I did during Covid lockdowns,

“I have one more event this season. The two-day Tartan Pro Tour event at Carnoustie starts tomorrow and I’m really relishing the prospect of playing in it now.”

Hole-in-one helps team to Portlethen Texas scramble win

Kevin Daglish carded a hole-in-one at Portlethen’s 131-yard fifth hole to help his team win the club’s open Texas scramble.

The four-man home team of Kevin, Lewis Shand, Steven Wallace and Graham Innes lifted the scratch prize with a 15-under-par total of 57.

Auchmill trio Paul Sutherland, Andrew Turner and Alan Mackie teamed up with Inverurie’s Martin Grieg to top the handicap list with a net 52.6 off 11.4.

Newmachar pair Duncan Booth and Shaun Buchan, Ryan Pirie (Auchmill) and Thomas Booth (Open Play) were second on 53.4 (10.6).

Elgin’s Gary Burr, Meego Stephen and Graeme Ingram plus Maverston’s Chris Ramage were third on 53.5 (12.5).