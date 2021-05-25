Golf: Kemnay greenkeeper details battle north-east courses are fighting to get greens back into top condition

Kemnay head greenkeeper Phil Don should have reason to smile this year as he celebrates his 30th anniversary at the golf club.

But for Phil and many other North-east greenkeepers, the early season has been one of utter frustration.

The dark days of a harsh winter, that saw snow and ice lie on fairways for weeks, were bad enough.

But one of the coldest and wettest springs in living memory has been followed by continuing dismal temperatures, which has halted any chance of grass growth.

The Sports Turf Research Institute, an advisory body of agronomists, claims there has been a significant increase of winterkill (grass-plant damage) – not just in the north-east, but throughout Britain.

Last week Sport Aberdeen appealed for patience after introducing temporary greens at four holes on the municipal Mackenzie course at Hazlehead.

Other North-east courses have been forced to take similar action.

Phil can at least take some consolation that Kemnay’s temporary greens count has been reduced to just two, which allows medal play.

“We had 52 days of continuous ice cover during January and February, which was four inches deep on some greens,” said Phil, 50.

“The ice suffocated the greens killing the short-leafed grass as it couldn’t withstand the extreme conditions.

© Supplied by Alan Brown © Supplied by Alan Brown © Supplied by Alan Brown

“With the very cold, dry March and the coldest April for 60 years, it has caused poor growing conditions. It is very frustrating.

“Thankfully, we only have two damaged greens left out of play.

“If we had had normal spring weather conditions, those greens would have recovered sufficiently and would probably be back in play.

“The cold weather has made it difficult when we need growth to repair the winter damage.

“Ironically, the majority of the greens are in great condition for the time of year.

“The course does drain well after rain.

“It was closed on Friday, but by Saturday there was no standing water and open for play.

“The extremes of weather we have now, combined with the Scottish climate, also makes it difficult to implement work programmes and plan daily tasks ahead of time.”