Golf: Kemnay, Aboyne and Edzell to be represented at Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship

By Alan Brown
05/10/2021, 11:45 am
Justin Rose.
Justin Rose.

Three north-east youngsters are set to tee-off in the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath this week.

Kemnay’s Fraser Laird and Aboyne’s Daniel Aitken booked their places in the boys’ finals after each recording one of the 12 best gross scores at one of the various qualifying competitions.

Fraser recorded a five-under-par 65 during a Scottish Junior Tour event at Arbroath in July, while Daniel returned a 67 at a similar tournament at Royal Dornoch later in the month.

Edzell’s Robyn Fowlie also secured her place in the girls’ tournament with a six-under 66 at Arbroath.

Fraser, who as a 15-year-old equalled the Kemnay course record of six-under 65 last year, said: “I was unaware the round was a qualifier. I was delighted when I was contacted with the news at the beginning of last month.

“I’m looking forward to challenging myself against the other qualifiers at Walton Heath, which has such a great history and tradition.”

Fraser’s round at Arbroath included eight birdies and an eagle.

The competitions, which are usually held in Portugal but restricted due to Covid this year, are running from tomorrow until Friday.

Better-ball event returns to Peterculter

Peterculter are again hosting a four better-ball winter league which is open to visitors and will run every week from November until the spring.

Gents club captain Graeme Davidson said: “It proved popular when we first held a few years ago before Covid.

“It’s a bit of fun, but also competitive golf for about a fiver a week for about three months.

“The four-ball format is friendly, but pretty flexible as you call on a reserve if your partner can’t manage to play.

“We had players from all over the north-east entering three years ago and some stayed on as members the following year.

“In fact, Steve Ross and Martin Byrne, from Banchory, were the inaugural champions.”

Players can choose to play on either Saturday or Sunday morning with the top pairings after the league stage qualifying for the knockout stages.

Entry costs for non-members is £50 per player.

To enter: https://www.brsgolf.com/peterculter/opens_home.php

Full information: https://www.petercultergolfclub.co.uk/page.aspx?pid=47688