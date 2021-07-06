Golf: Keith’s Emma Logie reaches Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ handicap quarter-finals

Emma Logie is one of the first to book her place in the last-eight of the inaugural ladies’ Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap competition.

Keith member Emma reached the quarter-finals after a 5&3 home victory over Portlethen’s Hazel Lamb.

Emma now awaits the winner of the match between Peterculter’s Susan Still and Diane Maclean, of Insch, for a place in the semi-finals.

Meldrum House’s Lorna Whyte is also through to the quarter-finals, where she will meet either Marie McCallum, of Duff House Royal, or Portlethen’s Angie Clark.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS LADIES HANDICAP

ROUND TWO

Patricia Halliwell (12) Banchory lost to Hazel Lamb (21) Portlethen at the 20th. Rona McCaig (18) Strathlene lost to Lorna Whyte (20) Meldrum House at the 19th. Angela Anderson (18) Dunecht House bt Fay Watterson (17) Meldrum House 2&1. Marie McCallum (24) Duff House Royal bt Debbie Milne (21) Craibstone 3&1. Kathleen Livingstone (21) Inverallochy bt Lorna Lorimer (20) Duff House Royal 3&2.

Jacqueline Guthrie (19) Inverurie lost to Diane Maclean (16) Insch 6&5. Anne Cheyne (11) Kemnay lost to Emma Logie (5) Keith 2 holes. Sheena McKay (25) Longside bt Elaine Elrick (28) Dunecht House 1 hole. Fiona Mears (17) Ballater scr, Angie Craig (16) Portlethen wo. Leah Smart (10) Fraserburgh scr, Mairi Harper (24) Insch wo. Patricia Smith (19) Strathlene bt Rachel Adam (18) Cullen Links 3&2.

Susan Still (18) Peterculter bt Fiona Currie (13) Stonehaven 1 hole. Aifric Twomey (14) Aberdeen Ladies bt Anne Munro (21) Kemnay 4&3. Fiona Nicol (25) Fraserburgh bt Isabel Phillips (18) Peterhead 1 hole. Kath Emeleus (7) Hazlehead lost to Olive Robb (17) Murcar Links at the 19th. Sandra Joss (21) Alford lost to Kathleen Spence (29) Oldmeldrum at the 19th.

ROUND THREE TIES (to be played by Monday, July 12).

Kathleen Livingstone (21) Inverallochy v Kathleen Spence (29) Oldmeldrum. Susan Still (18) Peterculter v Diane Maclean (16) Insch. Angela Anderson (18) Dunecht House v Fiona Nicol (25) Fraserburgh.

Marie McCallum (24) Duff House Royal v Angie Craig (16) Portlethen. Patricia Smith (19) Strathlene scr, Lorna Whyte (20) Meldrum House wo.

Sheena McKay (25) Longside v Aifric Twomey (14) Aberdeen Ladies. Emma Logie (15) Keith bt Hazel Lamb (21) Portlethen 5&3. Olive Robb (17) Murcar Links v Leah Smart (10) Fraserburgh v Mairi Harper (24) Insch.