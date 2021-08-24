Golf: Keith member Michael Laird and Westhill’s Dylan Singer to battle for Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap trophy

Michael Laird was the first player to book his place in the Evening Express Champion of Champions finals day at Newburgh Golf Club next month.

Self-employed mechanic Michael, 48, is set to take on Westhill’s Dylan Singer in the men’s handicap final on Sunday, September 12.

Amazingly, Michael, from Ruthven, Huntly, has won a staggering six matches after a massive field of 76 started the challenge for the title.

A 5&4 semi-final victory over Liam Hadden (Bon Accord) followed earlier successes over John Massie (Lumphanan), Stewart Hay and Bruce Hay (both Inverurie), plus Calvin Lee-Wright and Daryl McGregor (both (Buckpool).

Michael, who plays off 13.7, added: “My match with John was close and I was fortunate to win after he three-putted the last.

“My second-round tie with Stewart should have been at Keith, but the course was wet so we switched to Inverurie.

“Stewart is a fantastic golfer and a great guy.

“He was really helpful with advice around the course, which I had never played before.

“On the day I managed to play some of my best golf.

“I struggled with the speed of the greens against Calvin at Buckpool.

“They were probably the finest I’ve played this year. I was three down early on, but eventually edged through by a hole.

“In the quarter-final, Daryl fought back with two birdies to take the tie into extra holes, but unfortunately he lost a ball at the 19th.

“Against Liam, I started the back nine 1up then I won the next 4 holes with some nice golf.

“Liam had some tree trouble and I sealed out the match at the 14th after we both made pars.”

Michael, a former Huntly junior member, has been at Keith for four years after a spell at Ballindalloch.

He added: “I didn’t have time to play much before and just managed a few bounce games at different courses, including Dufftown.

“But I have really enjoyed playing in the Champions of Champions, meeting other golfers and playing different courses.

“I have been fortunate to play my home course, Inverurie and Buckpool and I’m looking forward to the challenge of the final at Newburgh.”

Pocock thinks district team can land Scottish crown once again

Mike Pocock is buoyant on the north-east’s prospects of winning the Scottish Area Team Championships in Inverness next month.

North-east team captain Mike believes the six-strong side has the talent and experience to make their mark over the Kings Course from September 2-5.

Mike said: “It’s a team full of players in form and we’re delighted to be able to select an established International player in Matt Clark.”

Scotland captain Matt, who hails from Kilmacolm in Renfrewshire, has made Meldrum House his home club after moving north to take up a bank manager’s post in Inverurie

Mike added: “Neil Mitchell, winner of the Phillips Trophy this year, will represent the District for first time in over 20 years as his form this season merits inclusion.

“Clark Brechin also returns to side following his win at the Jeffrey Cup.

“Anthony Bews, Adam Dunton and David Morrison have also all played many times for the north-east.

“It’s the last year of the Area Team Championship in its current knockout format.

“Next year it will revert to a group format, but, no matter the format, I’m hopeful we can add to the two previous successes at Kinross in 2010 and at Newmachar seven years later.

“There were several other players who came close to selection and they should take heart from their early season form.”

North-east team for this year’s Scottish Area Team Championships at the Kings Course, Inverness from September 2-5:

Matt Clark (Meldrum House)

Clark Brechin (Portlethen)

Anthony Bews (Murcar Links)

David Morrison (Meldrum House)

Adam Dunton (McDonald Ellon)

Neil Mitchell (Bon Accord)