Golf: Jon Roberts into Champion of Champions handicap semis despite broken foot and thumb injury

Jon Roberts played through the pain barrier on his way to reaching the Champion of Champions handicap semi-finals.

Cruden Bay member Jon, who faces Westhill’s Dylan Singer for a place in the final at Newburgh on September 12, has struggled with injuries for the last two seasons.

Jon, 58, even walked several miles in his opening match against Meldrum House’s Paul Whyte with a broken foot.

Eight-handicapper Jon said: “I had a very bad thumb and wrist injury for all of last season and the beginning of this one.

“The wrist injury has cleared up, but my thumb has still not healed.

“But the worst was when I heard a loud crack from one of my feet during my tie with Paul.

“It was agony, but I thought it was just a strain.

“I was four up after six, playing well, and hoped to finish the game quickly so I could get the foot examined.

“However, Paul had other ideas and I eventually edged the win at the 19th.

“I got the foot X-rayed the next day and found out I had hobbled round the course with a broken bone.”

The injuries have not stopped catering firm owner Jon from enjoying the matchplay tournament which is sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

“I’ve had some really good matches, but what made it refreshing was to hear the comments from my last opponent Andrew Findlay from Caledonian.

“I’ve never played anyone so happy just to be playing golf and raving about Cruden Bay.

“I really enjoyed our match and Andrew has messaged me good luck for the next round.

“It’s great to know that spirit is alive at the heart of the game.”

JON ROBERTS’ ROAD TO THE SEMI-FINALS

Round one: bt Paul Whyte (Meldrum House) at the 19th.

Round two: bt Tony Gallon (Royal Aberdeen 4&2.

Round three: bt Scott Anderson (Craibstone) 3&1.

Round four: bt Scott Forsyth (Longside) 2 holes.

Quarter-finals: bt Andrew Findlay (Caledonian) 5&3.

Cruden Bay exit Off The Tee event

Royal Aberdeen have ended Cruden Bay’s bid for a hat-trick of Off The Tee Junior titles.

The Bridge of Don youngsters won their north section semi-final at the 19th before going on to beat Murcar Links by five holes in the final.

Royal Aberdeen will now face Newmachar in the first finals day semi at Deeside on Sunday, August 29 (9am).

Newmachar qualified after beating Westhill at the 20th in the west section final.

Hosts Deeside, who pipped Portlethen by one hole in the Aberdeen section final, will take on Aboyne in the other finals day semi.

Aboyne overcame Banchory by one hole and Peterculter by 12 holes to qualify from the Deeside Section.

The winners of the semi-finals will go head to head in the afternoon final (1pm).

