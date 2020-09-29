Golf: Jamie’s ’tee it high and let it fly’ approach sees him crowned Newmachar club champion

Jamie Wilson’s new laid-back approach has paid dividends at Newmachar this season.

For oil and gas manager Jamie has won the club championship for the first time and then won the Newmachar 18-hole Open just a couple of weeks later.

Jamie, 37, said: “I had never won the Newmachar club championship, probably due to work commitments and putting too much pressure on myself.

“I have always prepared thoroughly beforehand, such was my desire to win.

“It’s the one that everyone wants to win.

“But with the new Covid-19 rules, I’ve just been turning up 10 to 15 minutes ahead of my tee-time and having a few putts.

“The new ‘what happens, happens approach’ worked and my worst score was two-over-par 74, with level par being my average.

“So I took that approach into the club championship and didn’t bother with hours of practice and smashing balls around beforehand.

“Just tee it high and let it fly was the my attitude.”

The Newmachar club championship is normally a four-round strokeplay event.

Jamie led by two shots from Mark Rae after 36-holes on a 141-aggregate after rounds of 72 and 69, ahead of the final two rounds being abandoned because of the Aberdeen lockdown.

Jamie added: “I was delighted to be crowned champion and fulfil my goal of being the club champion.

“I would have much rather have closed it out over 72 holes, especially as I went on to card 68 and 72 on the days that the final two rounds had been scheduled.

“I am extremely proud to have my name up in gold writing on the board of Newmachar alongside many friends and great players.

“Now I have the monkey off my back, here’s hoping I can retain the title next year.”

Jamie went on to win the Newmachar open with a round of 73. His handicap is now plus-one.